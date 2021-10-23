Rachel Kungu, Darwin Dulo and Elsie Akeyo
Diary of one of the youngest African girls to climb Kilimanjaro

By  Elvis Ondieki

  • On October 7, nine-year-old Elsie Akeyo reached Uhuru Peak alongside her 45-year-old mother Rachel Kungu.
  • Elsie's brother Darwin Dulo, 11, and Dr Stanley Mwangi, 67, also made it to the peak.

On October 1, a group of five Kenyans left for Tanzania through Namanga. They were aged 74, 67, 45, 11 and 9 years. They had one mission: Climb Mt Kilimanjaro to Uhuru Peak, Africa’s highest point standing at 5,895 metres above sea level.

