Demise of an iconic film and stage actor Zia Mohyeddin

It's said that true artists never die; instead, they just take an honourable final curtain call; leaving behind an artistic wealth to be cherished.

Just a day before the world celebrated the festival of love this year, an iconic multi-talented film and stage actor and broadcaster breathed his last, leaving millions of his fans and admirers in profound grief.

Zia Mohyeddin, a British Pakistani film actor when it comes to performing arts, poetry and prose recitation, left our world of entertainment from Karachi at 91 years of age.

Zia, born in British India to an Urdu speaking family, graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London. He initially made a name for himself as an actor, making his West End debut as lead actor in the play A Passage to India.

The performer made his first film appearance in 1962 playing Tafas, an Arab guide in the award-winning movie Lawrence of Arabia. This followed numerous television and film appearances in the United Kingdom.

In the late sixties, Zia returned to Pakistan and hosted the television talk show- The Zia Mohyeddin Show best remembered for rap style song segment. He was later appointed the director of PIA Arts Academy, where he served for nearly four years before making a return to Britain. He worked in Birmingham, producing a multi-cultural weekly magazine programme , Here and Now.

During his heydays, he also travelled the world giving Urdu poetry and prose recitations. In 2005, Pakistani President invited him to form and head the National Academy of Performing Arts.

Our man of multifarious talents has been honoured with many national and international awards like Crescent of Excellence and Star of Excellence. Since his demise, tributes have been pouring from all parts of the world.