working mother
Shutterstock

Lifestyle

Prime

Delicate balance for mums working from home in face of Covid

By  Sunday Nation Team

 Mothers have always been known as multitasking heroines, haven’t they? Their prowess in running affairs of the home to ensure everyone is taken care of — the couch-surfing husband, the jumpy children, the irascible pets and everything in between — has always been the stuff of legend. They have always seemed to effortlessly juggle all those duties with their careers.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. PRIME Delicate balance for mums working from home in face of Covid

  2. Hey, make those shoulders stand out

  3. Surgeon’s Diary: Light moments in midst ofa surgeon’s anxious life

  4. Staffroom Diary: Brush with daring conmen who pose as electricity officials

  5. How to shift your career path

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.