My dear tribesmen, not everyone speaks our mother tongue...

Why is it that my tribesmen believe that everyone they come across speaks our mother tongue? And it is not just the matatu drivers and touts from my community, even though they are the most notorious group. You will be minding your own business, then suddenly you will hear someone yell in your direction, “Niurathie?!”(Are you going?), never mind that you have lived in Turkana County all your life and are visiting Nairobi for the first time. It is also common to bump into a total stranger somewhere around Bus Station, Railways or Afya Centre asking for directions in my mother tongue, even though Kenya is a country of over 42 tribes.

I admit that I have been guilty of this one or two times – not asking strangers for directions in my mother tongue, but addressing someone who I assumed comes from my community, in my mother tongue. I normally shop in my local market, and this area is dominated by my tribesmen. Once, I stopped by a vendor’s station and proceeded to ask how much she was selling her tomatoes, onions, and a couple of other things. As I spoke, I detected the beginning of irritation on her face, and stopped talking, after which she asked me, in Swahili, what I wanted to buy. I was mortified for having made that assumption. It’s rude.

Since then, to be on the safe side, I first test the waters using Kiswahili whenever I’m in such informal settings, lest I join the bandwagon of my brothers and sisters in the matatu industry.

And since we’re talking about mother tongue, Nelson Mandela said, “If you talk to a man in a language he understands, that goes to his head. If you talk to him in his language, that goes to his heart”. What a profound statement, and one that I have proven many times. You probably have your own stories, which support this statement. I have found that whenever I am seeking help, or pushing for a bargain and there is some resistance, switching to my mother tongue if I’m dealing with someone from my community mellows the person out, and we end up reaching a middle ground faster. Yes, one’s language tends to strike a chord.

There is also something about one’s mother tongue that quickly gets rid of the non-issues and the skirting around the matter at hand. The other day, my 10-year-old daughter told me that whenever I call her using her middle name, the one that she gets from her grandmother, said in a certain accent influenced by our mother tongue, she knows immediately that she is in trouble. She then proceeded to imitate how I pronounce her name, making everyone laugh in the process. It was a revelation, because I had no idea that this is how I reacted whenever I was about to scold her. Which also reminded me that there are so many things that we don’t know about ourselves, that every day and every experience is a learning lesson.