Day Rasto made our house girl leave without saying bye

Within seconds, Rasto had rescued Perepetua from the wrath of his two wives

By  Mwalimu Andrew

You all know Rasto. Rasto is one of the known eminent persons of Mwisho wa Lami. When we were in primary school, Rasto, the father of my cousin Kizito and a distant cousin to my father Caleb, was working for Kenya Railways in Nakuru, which we all called Naikuru.

