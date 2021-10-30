Day Apostle Elkana saved my marriage

I decided to take a walk to cool down. When I returned, at around 9pm, Fiolina refused to open the door for me.

  • I found a house in Amalemba, a one-bedroom unit on second floor of a busy and active estate.
  • Fiolina was skeptical when she heard that the house was in Amalemba.

If there is one man who has always been with me in good and bad times, in my challenging and interesting times, in my planting and harvesting seasons, it is Reverend Overseer Apostle Manasseh Elkana, the Principal Superintendent of The Holiest Of All Ghosts (THOAG ) Tabernacle Assembly.

