Daudi Anguka’s ‘Mvera’ to represent Kenya at Oscars

Award-winning Kenyan filmmaker and chief executive of AR Films Daudi Anguka’s film Mvera has been chosen to represent Kenya in the International Best Feature Film category at the 96th Academy Awards.

The English and Swahili language film is about corrupt leadership that has left a community in Mombasa in the grip of poverty.

“Kenya has selected the Film MVERA by Daudi Anguka as the Kenyan submission for the Best International Feature Film category for the 96th Academy Awards popularly known as the Oscars,” said the Kenya Oscars Selection Committee.

The category was formerly known as the Best Foreign Language Film Category.

According to the committee, the submissions received this year are a clear indication that Kenya’s film industry is primed to compete on the international stage. Chairperson Krysteen Savane said there is a general improvement in the stories and acting going by the submissions that we received.

The committee said that it received three submissions—Shimoni by Wangechi Ngugi, Unheard Voices by William Okoth and Mvera by AR Films.

Written and directed by Anguka, Mvera was produced entirely in the Coast region and features among others Patrick Owino, Hillary Namanje, Carolyne Rita Mutua, Kibi Salim, Susan Kadide and Linah Sande as Mvera.

Anguka said the film was inspired by the current generation, people who want to tell their stories but didn’t get a chance to speak it out.

The film premiered on September 9 at the Nyali Cinemax, Mombasa, and is currently screening countrywide.

After a community in Mombasa is left poor due to corruption, a local company owned by a shrewd millionaire, Thabiti, offers young people the opportunity to find work abroad.

“Mvera, a self-centred woman who is also on a mission to search for her lost mother, and also one of the applicants, soon discovers that they are all trapped in an organ trafficking ring. She is forced on a hero’s journey as she tries to make it back home to warn the villagers about Thabiti, a man they plan to vote in as governor for all the ‘support’ he is giving to the community,” reads the film’s synopsis.

Anguka said Mvera is the embodiment of a woman in an indigenous community who is loved and regarded as a blessing because of her traits; well-educated and virtuous.

Kenya has not been doing well in its submissions to the Academy since its first attempt in 2012 when it submitted the short film Nairobi Half Life, produced by David ‘Tosh’ Gitonga at the 85th Academy Awards.

Since then, the Kenya Film Commission has submitted six films, with only one, Watu Wote, produced in 2017 by Tobias Rosen, landing a nomination albeit in a different category, Best Live Action Short Film.

For a film to be considered in the Best International Feature category, it has to be over 40 minutes. Watu Wote, a 22-minute-long action film, became a talking point in Kenya since it was based on the December 2015 Mandera bus attack in which Al-Shabaab militants sought to kill Christian passengers and spare Muslims.

Last year, for the first time, Kenya submitted a computer-generated imagery superhero film TeraStorm, making the country the first in Africa to submit an original African scripted animated feature with African characters and context for the Oscars.

In 2019, the Kenya Film Commission received only one film, two in 2020 and four in 2021 when Melvin Alusa’s Mission to Rescue, an action-drama, was chosen as Kenya’s submission for the 94th edition of the Oscars.