Data scientist Anita Makori: They say for my age, I have accomplished a lot

Anita Makori, 24, is a data scientist at the Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (Cema) at the University of Nairobi.

Previously, she worked as a research assistant at the Washington State University Global Health Program in Kenya.

First of all, congratulations on your remarkable achievement of getting accepted into a master's programme in the UK and receiving not just one, but three scholarships! That's an incredible feat….

Thank you! I am very excited because this has been one of my dreams. I was recently chosen to pursue the master of science in International Health and Tropical Medicine, University of Oxford.

I feel like the multiple scholarships are a validation of the hard work I put into the research and application process.

Last year, I was accepted into the university but missed out on funding. So, I decided to spread my chances and apply to different institutions and scholarships.

Having studied epidemiology and biostatistics in my undergraduate at a local university, I desired to tap into the wealth of advanced knowledge and cutting-edge research that international institutions offer so I can broaden my research and bring the skills back home.

I aspire to work in research and mitigate infectious diseases and their impact in Kenya.

What does your work as a data scientist involve?

At Cema, we work in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and other departments to provide health-related analytical insights that help to inform decision-making, policy-making, and programme implementation.

My role involves analysing data from sources like the Ministry of Health to identify areas with cholera outbreaks, helping the government target interventions, and studying the dynamics to prevent future incidents.

I also led a project to create an interactive dashboard that's easy to navigate, summarising the recently released Kenya Demographic Health Survey data and health indicators through the years.

How did you get into this space?

My affinity for children led me to dream of becoming a pediatrician during my formative years. However, the challenge of facing the stark realities of illness, such as the sight of blood, steered me in a different direction.

I started to explore my options to find a career that looks at health and tries to prevent people from being sick without being on the frontline of treating people.

That’s how I found myself in epidemiology, which involves studying diseases to control and prevent them.

How would your colleagues and friends describe you?

I think they would say determined, persistent, a go-getter, and a social butterfly. I like dancing, travelling, and creating content for fun.

Do you relate to that?

Absolutely. I feel like I owe it to myself to succeed. There are a few negative stereotypes pinned on Gen Z. You’ve been described as entitled, difficult to handle, and like to lie flat.

I have heard these many times, but I think it’s unfair to generalise everyone in an entire generation. I agree that some fellow Gen Zs fit that description, but that’s not unique to our generation. One thing that’s distinct with Gen Zs is our openness and assertiveness, an attribute that’s not yet normalised.

However, it's important to recognise the numerous individuals within our generation who are pioneering unique journeys, shattering boundaries, and forging new trails.

If you were to meet someone, dead or alive, who would it be?

Michelle Obama. Her book “Becoming” had a profound impact on me, igniting a sense of empowerment and inspiration. If a book could do that, I imagine a conversation with her would be more empowering.

What’s the best advice you’ve read or received?

There is a quote I came across on Twitter and it said that you cannot grow with people who don’t like how growth looks on you.

After campus, I felt like I was losing friends, but I came to realise that it was just that I hadn’t found my tribe.

What does your circle of friends look like?

I have a special type of friendship; most are older than me. But we have the same interests, and they are aligned with my ambitions and challenge me to be a better version of myself in different aspects of my life.

If you let go of fear, what’s one thing you’d do?

Skydiving.

What’s the one question you are asking yourself at this season of your life?

Amidst my many pursuits, I often find myself contemplating if I am truly aligning with my purpose. I am usually reminded that I am doing so well for my age, but bouts of imposter syndrome cast doubt majorly because I am surrounded by brilliant peers.

Then there are these dreams that I want to achieve, like getting a master's degree, PhD and travelling the world. Thankfully, I have inched closer to attaining a master’s.

At 24, what are you unlearning?

You see, we've been led to believe that certain actions should be shrouded in the cloak of embarrassment.

For me, it was dancing in public. But I am breaking free. I am part of the Nairobi dance project, and we host Kizomba dancing sessions every Thursday. You should come.