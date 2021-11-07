Congolese music star Bopol Mansiamina takes final bow

Bopol Mansiamina

Veteran Congolese musician Bopol Mansiamina.

By  Amos Ngaira

Veteran Congolese musician Bopol Mansiamina, the composer of the hit song Pitie, has died.

