Joan Mjomba

Ms Joan Mjomba (second left) with women aspirants from Coast counties after receiving the trailblazer award at her home in Kikambala, Kilifi County,  on February 22, 2022.

| Farhiya Hussein | Nation Media Group

Lifestyle

Prime

Meet Coast’s first woman to vie for MP seat

logo (1)

By  Farhiya Hussein  &  Siago Cece

What you need to know:

  • The first female mayor of Voi went against the grain and contested a parliamentary seat in 1974.
  • Ms Mjomba was committed to challenge the notion that a woman can only be a housewife.

Forty-eight years ago when women barely had a voice and were discriminated against by the society as ‘merely belonging to the kitchen’, Ms Joan Mjomba stood out.

