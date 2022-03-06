Meet Coast’s first woman to vie for MP seat

Forty-eight years ago when women barely had a voice and were discriminated against by the society as ‘merely belonging to the kitchen’, Ms Joan Mjomba stood out.

She went against the grain to contest for a parliamentary seat in 1974, becoming the first woman do so in Coast region.

“It was really hard. You could barely spot any woman in politics, not just in the Coast region because of our culture and beliefs, but also in the national arena,” says Ms Mjomba, 88.

Almost five decades later, her passion, efforts and impact in the society have finally been felt after she was recently recognised by President Uhuru Kenyatta for her outstanding contributions in promoting gender equality and nation-building.

On February 22, Ms Mjomba was among the few women who the Ministry of Public Service and Gender visited in recognition of their immense contribution in shaping Kenya as part of this year’s International Women’s Day celebrations.

Born and raised in Mraru village on the outskirts of Taita Taveta, Ms Mjomba was committed to challenge the notion that a woman can only be a housewife.

Her father was a farmer and a businessman while her mother was a housewife.

Even after she got married to Alan Mjomba, who is now deceased, Ms Mjomba still wanted to explore her life ambitions. Her husband was a fellow teacher.

The former head teacher describes herself as a ‘Lady Dynamite’, having endured critics and challenges to become a District Education Officer and the first female mayor of Voi.

“My critics would refer to me as a ‘man in a dress’. I do not know why. Maybe it is how I expressed myself and my leadership that they had not seen from any woman,” she laughs.





When Lifestyle visited her at her home in Kikambala, Kilifi County, she was calmly sitting outside her house, a wave of joy and excitement surrounding her as she waited to receive the Kenya Eminent Women Trailblazers Recognition and Award 2022.

The award was presented to her by Gender Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary Rachel Shebesh on behalf of President Kenyatta in an event that was also graced by a number of female politicians from the Coast.

In 1967, Ms Mjomba was promoted from a headmistress to a District Education Officer, and her husband was then her boss.

She recalls facing discrimination and harassment being the first and only female education officer.

She would later join Maendeleo ya Wanawake Organisation, aiming to convince women to send their girls to secondary school.

MYWO was founded in 1952 by a group of white settlers, especially women, the main objective being to improve the rural life of women and girls. Today it has its headquarters in Nairobi with over three million members.

In 1973, Ms Mjomba, a mother of seven, lost her husband of 20 years in a road accident. The accident prompted her to quit her job as an educationist to join the dreaded field of politics.

“We had an agreement with my husband that one of us would join politics. When he died, I clung to the dream that we both had and took the chance because I knew that I was the only one remaining,” she says.

“The District Education office kept bringing back my husband’s memories months after burying him and I could not take it anymore. I resigned and decided to pursue a political career, “she adds.

Being a woman, she says politics was an even dirtier game than she had ever imagined, but she kept the faith.

Joan Mjomba during a past NCCK national women's conference in Limuru. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

In January 1974, she embarked on the political journey inspired by Grace Onyango, the first East African woman to serve as a mayor in 1965 and a Member of Parliament for Kisumu in 1969. Grace was her mentor.

“The reason I was looking up to her as my role model was because we both started off as teachers. She was also married to a teacher — we had a lot in common., “says Ms Mjomba.

Ms Mjomba assembled her campaign team mainly consisting of trade unionists, women and teachers as she prepared to contest the Voi parliamentary seat.

Her campaign symbol was a bicycle.

“I was competing with four male politicians. They made bad and nasty jokes about the symbol, including terming it a representation of me being there to be ridden by men. But I did not give up,” says Ms Mjomba.

She came second after long-serving former MP Eliud Mwamunga. Despite her loss, she says the run raised her profile in Kenya

“There were very few women vying for parliamentary seats at the time. After independence, no woman was elected to Parliament. In 1974 I was the only female vying in Coast Province and the fourth woman in the entire country after Grace Onyango, Jael Mbogho and Julia Ojiambo,” says Ms Mjomba.

Other than vying for a political seat, she also served as the first woman deputy chairperson and chairperson of Voi Town Council in Taita Taveta. She observes that through diligence, hard work and passion, the position catapulted her to the mayor’s position.

“I became the first woman mayor in the entire Coast region and the third female mayor in Kenya,” Ms Mjomba notes.

As a self-made leader, she says she is proud to have left footprints and history where women have previously been marginalised.





Two weeks ago, the President awarded the former Voi mayor the Kenya Eminent Women Trailblazer Award.

She could not hide her joy as she noted that her political life remains the hardest decision she ever made."It was not easy to cope with the situation at the start. The first two years were full of confusion and beating about the bush. I had to resign my assistant education officer post," said Ms Mjomba.

"I am honoured. I lack words to describe how excited I am to receive this award. It is God’s blessing to see this day. I fought hard during my era to pave the way for women in leadership and today I can say I am happy," said Ms Mjomba,

Ms Shebesh described her as a pioneer.

"Ms Joan's heroic work has contributed immensely in shaping and charting the way forward in Kenya's history. The journey that she started is on course. We assure that the government will continue with efforts to empower women and girls to play a bigger role in nation building," said Ms Shebesh.

The CAS noted that the award is one of the ways the country is celebrating gains in gender equality and women empowerment in the social, economic, political and cultural spheres.

Those who attended the event described her life as a blueprint in women’s emancipation.

Through MYWO, Ms Mjomba opened doors for innumerable women and girls.

She said she is happy that more women, especially from the Coast region, have been bold enough to join politics. She also believes that due to the motherly experience, women make the best leaders.