CNN Hero Nelly Cheboi and her mother gifted holiday

Kenya’s leading travel agency Expeditions Maasai Safaris has today gifted the 2022 CNN Hero, Nelly Cheboi and her mother a holiday.

Expeditions Maasai Safaris Chief Executive Officer Mr Pancras Karema said the holiday gift is a celebration of Ms Cheboi's many years of supporting digital literacy among Kenyan youth.

"As an inspiration to other young people, we want to step in and help you say Asante Mzazi with this token of a free holiday," said Mr Karema.

“We are extremely proud of you not only for your award but also for your many years of supporting digital literacy among our Kenyan youth," he added.





The CEO also said that Ms Cheboi's mother is also being celebrated for playing a significant role in her daughter's life.

"As you put it, your mum has been your biggest inspiration and played a big role in making you the hero we are celebrating today," said Mr Karema, while announcing the holiday gift.

Expeditions Maasai Safaris has recently introduced the #AsanteMzazinaExpeditionsMaasaiSafaris holiday packages to enable thousands of Kenyans to appreciate their parents with a holiday of their choice.

“We know how hard it is as a young person to see your parents grow old and not being able to reward them for their sacrifices," he said.