Caroline Obote: My passion lies in giving the dead befitting send-off

What do you enjoy the most about driving a hearse?

It is not enjoyable per se, but I pride myself in giving satisfactory services to my clients as they escort their loved ones on the final journey. When you are aware that you are going to pick a body and you have liaised with a family and agreed on the timing, then it is just good enough for them to find you at the morgue, rather than the family having to wait for you with the body. The job comes with a responsibility.

What were you doing before you started this job?

I had ventured into a hotel and guest house business. Although it was not doing as well as I had anticipated, it is still something I would do any day.

What motivated you to get into the hearse business?

I once lost a friend and when we went to the morgue to collect the body, we had to wait for the hearse for close to three hours, with the coffin placed on the grass. It is not something I would wish a mourning family to go through. It was devastating, and I vowed to start giving the dead a decent send-off with my services. Some of my friends have considered my job weird, saying it is unfit for a woman. Ferrying dead bodies is seen as a man’s job, but with the push for equality, we are all equal.

Is the hearse you drive yours?

It is a business we ventured into as a welfare group called SWA. When we bought the hearse, there was no one to do the job, and so I decided to give it a try. I have loved what I do ever since.

Are you emotionally attached to mourners when ferrying a body, or is just a business?

Sometimes it's inevitable – at times I am moved to tears. I not only ferry a body, but sometimes I am also involved in dressing it. When I go to pick a body and find that it has not been dressed, I request to dress it.

What are your weaknesses and strengths?

When it is a family I know, I am always devastated by the loss. But just the fact that I can drive the body home is one of my strengths as a woman.

What challenges do you come across as a hearse driver?

Some clients cancel the requested services at the last minute. Other challenges include bad roads that prove impassable sometimes and delays at the morgue. I like working on a schedule – I hate being delayed or delaying the bereaved family.

Is it a well-paying job?

The jobs we consider weird and valueless are quite rewarding. There is a big difference in my life since I started doing this job – it feeds me, clothes my children, takes care of their education and pays my bills.

Some people might turn down jobs at face value, but the better ones that they want will take time come by. Do not be choosy, take what comes your way as long as it is satisfying.

Do you love what you do?

If I don’t love it, who will? In a country like Kenya where learned youths have no jobs, there is no room for being picky. If I start choosing, will I really feed my family? I love my job. This is the only life I know.

Tell me an achievement you are proud of?

Being one of the few women hearse drivers in the country.

What’s your dream job?

I have never desired to be employed, all my focus is on business and I am quite satisfied. Customer satisfaction is at the top of the list. The fact that I deliver what is needed and on time motivates me to keep working.

How long have you been doing the job?

A year. I see people grieve differently and with time, I have realised that grief is personal and no one else can feel your pain.

Why this business?

Hearse business is just like any other business, although it is more of giving the departed souls a befitting send-off, which motivates me.

What principles do you stand for?

Self-discipline.

What do you enjoy doing during your free time?

When I am not mourning since that’s what I do for the better part of my life due to the nature of my job, I go out to treat myself and also have a good time with my children and friends.

Your dream holiday destination?