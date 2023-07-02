Canon Evans Omollo: Like those before me, I will serve God fearlessly

Perhaps if it were not for anonymous well-wishers through a foreign organisation, Rev Canon Evans Omollo would not be where he is today –standing on the cusp of a history-making moment as the next Provost at All Saints Cathedral.

But then again God in his infinite wisdom ordained that the well-wishers would come through for him, pay his school fees and see to it that the young man went back to school and complete his secondary education.

Rev Canon Omollo, 45, was born in Asembo, Siaya County, and in his formative years grew up in Nanyuki Air Base (now Laikipia Air Base), where his father worked as a Senior Sergeant in the Kenya Air Force.

“After his detention without trial by the (Daniel) Moi regime following the 1982 attempted coup, life plunged us into economic hardship as my mother had to relocate and start life from scratch in the village. That was an awful turnaround of events and the scars remain fresh to date. I am a firstborn in a family of six – three boys and three girls and that order of birth placed leadership roles on me at a very tender age. I became a ‘deputy parent’ at a very tender age, navigating the contours of ‘parenting’ way before I founded my own family,” he says.

He went to the local school and out of hard work, managed to join Form One at Maranda High School in 1993. Unfortunately, he had to drop out of school because the family could not afford to pay his fees and he did not have relatives or well wishes to support him.

Private student

“Seven years later, I would bounce back to complete my high school education as a private student under the support of anonymous sponsors. My faith in Jesus Christ was the sole reason for that determination to bounce back because the Lord had to work on my attitude and self-esteem. I did my formation training at Carlile College and later went to All Nations Christian College in England for my Bachelors and Masters degrees,” says the provost-designate, who is expected to officially start his new role next week.

The hardship in the village and the struggles with education ignited his desire to see things happen differently from what surrounded him at that time: high levels of poverty, inability by many bright students in my village to transition to secondary school and university as well as well as high rates of immorality because of the fishing industry along the shores of Lake Victoria,

He says that he spent his teenage years wondering how unfair life was, adding that the more he reflected, the more he realised that he had to find ways of making a difference.

“I did not know that faith in the Lord Jesus Christ is what would later bring the difference I was looking for. During this time, I attended our local Anglican Church, ACK St Peter’s, where I received very good spiritual nurture as a Sunday school child. In May 1996, as a result of the convergence of many negative life experiences, I made a personal commitment to Jesus Christ and this decision marked a turning point in my life,” says Rev Canon Omollo.

He said getting saved gave him a new lease of life, it inspired the vision of possibilities within and around him.

“I became more active in the local parish, teaching Sunday school, serving as a youth leader and being of help to the local priest, the Rev John Inda, as much as I was needed. He gave me opportunities to preach and this made the church leadership discover my gifts in ministry and leadership in general. Many of the church folk encouraged me to consider ordination training but I declined several times because I didn’t like being a priest— due to many factors. This changed after I was challenged that I had an opportunity to go in and be the difference I desired,” he says.

The Rev Dr David Kodia (now a professor of theology and Bishop of Bondo Diocese) made the connection to a group that offered the young man a scholarship to take a course in ministerial formation after he listened to Omollo preach one Sunday when he visited the local parish. That is how he ended up at Carlile College for a Higher Diploma in Theology that would see me get ordained by Bishop Johannes Angela in 2004.

All Saints’ Cathedral

He is married to Dr Sellina Omollo, who is a nutritionist, a university lecturer and whom the provost-designate describes as ‘a great pillar of my ministry.’

“She defines herself as a ‘thought leader’. We celebrated our 12th marriage anniversary on June 4, 2023. We have three children, two daughters aged 10 and six and an eight-year-old son. The many lessons we have picked up in marriage have helped us mentor many couples and guide those facing challenges in their own marriages,” he says.

After his ordination in August 2004, Rev Canon Omollo served at ACK St Michael and All Angels Cathedral, Bondo Cathedral and was later called to head the Directorate of Mission at the ACK Head Office, a role he played from 2011 to 2016. He was then posted to serve as Assistant Provost at All Saints’ Cathedral, Nairobi, from 2016 until he assumed the Acting Provost role when Canon Sammy Wainaina left the position this year in April to take up a new role in England.

“Ministry at All Saints Cathedral has been very enriching due to the pressure that comes with high demands and expectations from the congregation. I have immensely grown out of my interaction with people from all walks of life and I believe this experience was a training ground for me for the role of provost. My former boss, Canon Wainaina, poured so much into me in terms of mentorship. I am eternally indebted to him. As a big brother, he never focused on my flaws but deliberately chose to develop the potential that he saw in me,” he says.

Dr Omollo says, “I have been involved in youth ministry and mentorship in the Anglican church all of my adult life. In hindsight, it was preparation for being a Pastor’s wife. Currently I am part of the church cell group ministry, I support teaching Sunday school as well as giving talks as and when necessary.”

Outgoing All Saints Cathedral provost, Rev Sammy Wainaina takes part in the ACK-All Saints Cathedral Diocese Archbishop’s peace walk during the Palm Sunday on April 10, 2022. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

She believes that being a pastor’s wife is a calling in its own right. “I provide support to my husband’s ministry in church and at home. I am pleased with the appointment of my husband as the 13th Provost of All Saints’ Cathedral. I believe he has the right skills to reach to the creative, ethnically diverse and technologically empowered population in Nairobi. I look forward to seeing how God wants to use us in this season for his glory,” she says.

Taking over the hot seat in any institution is never easy, but assuming the role of provost of the All Saints Cathedral not only comes with religious responsibility but also huge expectations on voicing national issues, some that touch on politics.

“When political actors and those in government do what is required of them, we will support and applaud them. But when they fail to do so, we will use our prophetic mandate to correct them,” says incoming provost of the All Saints Cathedral.

Provost-designate Omollo (he is still designated until July 9, when he will be officially installed) says that in many instances, church leaders and politicians have been at loggerheads because some political leaders expect to always be praised.

He says that he is a good student of the former head of the political theology of Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK), the late Archbishop David Gitari.

“Gitari’s entire political theology was that the church should not keep quiet when political actors do things wrongly. In fact, even our Lord Jesus Christ would not have kept quiet in such a situation,” he says in an interview with Lifestyle.

Rev Canon Omollo was appointed the new provost, taking over from Rev Sammy Wainaina, who is moving to the global Anglican Church headquarters in the United Kingdom as an advisor. During his tenure at the All Saints, Rev Canon Wainaina had carved a name for himself as a fearless church leader who spoke truth to power.

If Rev Canon Omollo chooses this path of addressing what could be said to be excesses by those in authority as the Provost of All Saints Cathedral, he will be keeping alive a tradition going back many years, and which has seen that very church earn a place in Kenya’s history as a battle ground for better governance.

The iconic church stands out for its architecture is located near Uhuru Park and the city centre. It has made a name both as an important religious institution and a symbol of Kenya’s struggles for a democratic system. The church’s foundation stone was laid in February 1917, but there were many delays in its construction and it was not until 1952 that the present building was opened by Bishop R. P. Crabbe.

Many influential Anglican Church leaders have worn the hat of the provost at All Saints and made a name for being fearless defenders of the rights of Kenyans. Bishop Henry Okullu served there in the early 1970s and later rose to be the Bishop of the Diocese of Maseno South. At one point, he threw his hat into the ring for the post of Archbishop.

Bishop Okullu, who died in 1999, was later to allege that Attorney General Charles Njonjo blocked his ascension to the top seat due to ethnic considerations. To many watchers of the Anglican church, the Okullu-Njonjo spat was just another day in the office for those in charge in the church.

On the national platform, the Church of the Province of Kenya (as the Anglican Church of Kenya was known then) through its various bishops like Okullu, Gitari and Alexander Muge was a thorn in the flesh of the Kanu government, using the pulpit to offer an alternative voice since opposition parties were banned in Kenya during that period. So much so that Kanu hardliners started calling it the “Church of Politics of Kenya”. The trend was the same during the struggle for multiparty democracy and the formative years of Kenya’s return to political plurality from 1991.

Incidentally, Rev Canon Omollo comes from the same clan in Asembo as Bishop Okullu and whether the incoming provost will follow in the footsteps of his village mate in articulating issues of national importance remains to be seen.

Another All Saints provost who ruffled feathers, especially those of Kanu mandarins, was Bishop Peter Njenga. The high point of Bishop Njenga’s defiance against the government was when he offered sanctuary at the Cathedral to mothers of political prisoners who were on a hunger strike at Uhuru Park’s Freedom Corner and had been evicted from there by armed policemen.

Rev Tom Otieno of ACK St Augustine’s Church in Madaraka, Nairobi, believes Rev Canon Omollo is equal to the task ahead.

“I know him as a capable man despite his relative youthfulness. Remember he understudied Wainaina for about seven years, so he is not a stranger to All Saints and I know he has what it takes to lead this church,” Rev Otieno said.

Waning confidence

However, Rev Otieno notes that the incoming provost will have many issues to grapple with even as he settles in in his new role.

“First of all, he will have to deal with the waning confidence in the church, which is not unique to All Saints as we are all grappling with this,” said Rev Otieno.

The Director of Governor’s Press at Siaya County Ben Agina, a long-standing member of All Saints and who has known Rev Canon Omollo for a number of years, says their church is in a safe pair of hands.

“His sound theology, his integrity as a man of God and his passion for the gospel make Canon Omolo the best bet to lead us even as our church seeks to expand and occupy its rightful place as one of the pioneer houses of worship in the city of Nairobi and Kenya in general,” Mr Agina said.

Rev Canon Omollo will ascend to the provost’s seat at a time when there is growing perception that the Anglican Church of today is not as vigilant as it used to be in keeping those in authority in check.

Political commentator Dismas Mokua says that the incoming provost must pay attention to societal issues.

“These issues include but are not limited to human dignity, social justice and boldly speaking out on national issues. He is also coming at a time when the Church in Kenya is witnessing unprecedented decrease in church attendance,” he said.