Camping in the luggas of Kalama

In preparation for a large group safari in February, I went in search of a suitable campsite. Finding shady and flat space for up to 30 large tents in a wilderness area is a challenge in most parts of the country.

However, from advice I had received from colleagues and Samburu residents, the prospects in Kalama Community Conservancy sounded good. Dry riverbeds, dramatic rocky outcrops and easy access to Samburu National Reserve all sounded ideal.

Kip, a close friend, is always up for an adventure and he demanded that I let him know if I was ever going for a ‘recce’ anywhere. He would have been really upset if I hadn’t invited him for this one, so we penciled in a weekend that worked for us both. Then came more tag-along requests.

Considering that I was going to drive around Kalama in search of shade and not wildlife, and likely to spend a few hours under one of those trees in conversation with conservancy and community representatives, I came up with a plan to keep the others occupied.

We would spend a night on Kalama, and the next morning I was going to send them up Mount Ololokwe for the day while I did my research. After all, my passengers are all members of a hiking club in Nairobi. They had just done Elephant Hill in the Aberdares, so Ololokwe was going to be a piece of cake for them, I thought.

Having arranged a guide through the Namunyak Community Conservancy, in which Ololokwe lies, I dropped the group off at the base of the climb, in the grounds of the Sabache Eco Camp. We were there at 7am and I expected them to be back down by mid-afternoon. I encouraged them to do so in good time as the weather forecast looked ominous for that afternoon.

Considering the area was in the grips of a drought and there wasn’t a cloud in the sky at this point, everyone was dubious. Bidding them farewell, I returned to the Kalama main gate, just a few kilometres north of Archer’s Post along the Great North Road.

Sabache Camp

Having settled on the suitability of the lovely ‘Lbaa’ campsite in the Kalama lugga, with its Acacia-shaded riverbanks, I headed back to Sabache Camp to meet the others. There was no sign of them initially, but then I heard some voices from the bushy paths above.

Eventually, they got close enough for me to make out what they were saying. In between them cursing me for sending them on what they considered a far more challenging hike than anticipated, they were singing pop songs from the 1990s to keep their spirits up.

Having forgiven me over a few warm sodas from the Sabache camp bar and the prospect of a solid meal back in camp, we returned to Kalama. That is when it started raining.

The forecast suggested that it was going to be substantial, but quite how much so took us by surprise. The parched and grass-less land around us quickly turned to mud, and a flash flood came down the lugga. Thankfully, we had some good tents and were pitched on the bank and not in the riverbed itself!

Packing away the soaked and muddy camp the next morning wasn’t pleasant, but we were grateful to be dry and to have achieved our goals for the weekend.

The big safari in February was a huge success too. Great wildlife in Samburu and lovely shade when back in camp. I will admit to having often glanced at the weather forecast though!

Kalama Community Conservancy’s tourism offerings can all be found on the www.thebignorth.travel website, including Saruni Samburu that my dad wrote about in 2019.