Boyz II Men in Nairobi: Sh8, 000 for bad sound, rain and faulty screen!

There is a Swahili saying "mgala muuwe na haki umpe". Loosely translated, it means give praise where it's due, but also fault where it's necessary. It is also said that "if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all".

The Stanbic Yetu Festival had been one of the most anticipated events since a silhouette of what many had deciphered would be Boyz II Men as the headline act was released about two months ago. However, when the hour of reckoning arrived, the show delivered and disappointed in equal measure. Billed as a VVIP event, those in the VVIP and VIP areas were to have the night of their lives, serenaded by the greatest R&B band of all time, as well as the hottest band in Africa giving their final performances before they take a break from music at the end of the year.

VIP tickets sold out two weeks ago, while the main arena sold out a week ago. The event that people said was too expensive when the prices were first announced now had everyone wanting to be there. Calls, texts and emails to get free tickets or to be the "plus one" for those who were known to be attending came in thick and fast even on the day.

With this build-up, the show had all the makings of being the best thing the Kenyan concert-goer would experience this year.

This writer arrived just as Sauti Sol were starting the first song of their set. In terms of keeping to the schedule, the organisers were very good and the band took to the stage promptly at 7pm. However, this writer had to walk in the rain from the Uhuru Garden entrance, opposite the rather dormant Uchumi Langata Hyper.

This was not the entrance to the venue and those who had let their taxi drivers go due to the traffic that was building up at the time had to walk (or run) to the other entrance, which faced the Carnivore grounds a few hundred metres away.

Revellers at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi, on June 10, 2023, during the Stanbic Yetu Festival. America's Vocal Group Boyz II Men and Kenya's Afropop band Sauti Sol performed at the event. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

There was no indication of where the drop-off point should be, so all drivers followed the cars in front of them. Hence the traffic jam at the first entrance, which was actually the car park.

The ticketing area was well marked for those with invitations or who had bought tickets for the sections provided, and it was really quick to get in. In keeping with the theme of the event being nostalgia for those who grew up in the heyday of Boyz II Men, even though their music is forever, there were booths set up with various props such as the old school turntables and more for people to take pictures with.

The first thing that struck me was how different the sound was coming in from the back compared to the side of the venue. While the instrument levels were just audible, the vocal mike levels were really straining your ears.

Some of the musicians' words, in some cases whole verses, went completely unheard, depending on the pitch at which they were singing.

The further you got from the stage in the main arena, the worse the sound got. As if that wasn't enough, with the audio/visual engineer's station right in the middle, obscuring the view of what looked like a corridor or tunnel for the main arena (it was sandwiched between VIP sections on either side), the frustration of the fans boiled over whenever the main screen went blank.

They would chant "Fix the screen! Fix the screen!" or "Fix the sound! Fix the sound!" as the performers sang, but especially during the intermissions to get the organisers' attention. And this frustration was directed at everyone.

They prevented anyone from moving forward as those behind tried to make their way to the front for a better view and hearing. Unlike last year's show, this one was packed to the rafters.

Boyz II Men perform during the Stanbic Yetu Festival at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi on Saturday, June 10. Below, fans follow the performance. Photo credit: Dannis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

With little to no room to move, it would mean that those coming from the back and moving towards the front would be pushing those already there backwards. Nobody wanted to give ground.

As the night wore on and the drinks began to run out, even those at the front trying to make their way to the back found it difficult as they were met with "There's no way!" at every turn. Temperatures soared, resulting in shoving, shouting and, in some cases, drinks being thrown as the mood soured further.

The screen was eventually fixed, but the sound didn't get any better.

Now on to the acts and highlights of the night. Sauti Sol give their audience everything they have. A foretaste of what they have in store for fans at their last Solfest for some time later in the year, the quartet took us on a trip down memory lane with songs like 'Still The One' and a mesmerising 'Isabella', as well as giving electrifying performances of their newer tracks like 'Midnight Train', 'Feel My Love' and 'Lil Mama'.

Showmanship is the adjective that comes to mind whenever you think of Sauti Sol, and this time was no different. They certainly left a buzzing atmosphere when they left the stage an hour later, the crowd not having had enough of the eclectic artists.

DJ Dream and hypeman CNG had the crowd well marinated for the arrival of Boyz II Men, whose entry into Uhuru Gardens and walk to the stage was shown on the screens.

The trio took to the stage to a roaring welcome from the crowd as they sang 'Motown Philly' to the rich instrumentation of their band. They even had the steps from the video of a song they performed as teenagers still locked in their 50s. And the moves were seamless and looked effortless. We know that the band is vocally and lyrically talented, so it was no surprise that they sang the crowd into their feelings.

Revellers at Uhuru Gardens Nairobi on June 10, 2023, during the Stanbic Yetu Festival. America's Vocal Group Boyz II Men members and Kenya's Afropop band Sauti Sol performed at the event. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

But when Wanya Morris belted out the first line of Sam Cook's "A Change Is Coming", the men introduced us to another side of their performances that many weren't ready for. Nathan Morris was on bass and Shawn Stockman was on lead guitar. This was the start of a highly charged four-track cover session that included songs like Lenny Kravitz's "American Woman" and Bruno Mars' "Locked Out Of Heaven". Shawn was shredding (a virtuoso style of electric guitar playing based on various advanced and complex playing techniques, especially fast passages and advanced performance effects) and killing it vocally at the same time. "On Bended Knees", "One Sweet Day", "4 Seasons Of Loneliness", "Colours Of Love" and "End Of The Road" were just some of the favourites they had in their one and a half hour set which ended at 10pm.

"If you take nothing else away from tonight, we want you to remember the night Boyz II Men performed in Nairobi," Shawn told the crowd.

There was much to remember about the band. How Shawn seemed on the verge of tears after hitting an extended high falsetto to close "On Bended Knee". How they thanked the fans for coming out at every intermission. The ladies "caught in 4K", one refusing to let go of Shawn's hand, another kissing it in two separate incidents. And how they took the time even after their set to just acknowledge the fans and shake hands with those near the stage. They really are the blueprint.