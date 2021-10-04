Boutross Munene: How Covid-19 affected artistes

Kenyan hip-hop artiste Boutross Munene has opened up on his challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Luku hitmaker told Nation.Africa that he had to get innovative to make ends meet after the government banned social gatherings and closed all entertainment spots before they were allowed to operate only until 8pm.

He said the measures led to reduced engagement between entertainers and revellers.

"I lost many business opportunities, things slowed down but I looked around and thought I could do more. Covid-19 has had its pros and cons, I will take advantage of the opportunities that come,” he added.

Munene thinks entertaining fans virtually is the way to go.

“I have taken advantage of what I could because I couldn’t just sit and wait for someone to come and save me,” said Munene at an event where Hennessy, one of the world's finest cognac, launched its second edition of Hennessy Cypher in Nairobi.

Other artistes who graced and performed at the event include Monski, Rekles, Elisha Elai, and Xtatic who showcased great musical talent and offered their fans an exhilarating experience of a lifetime.

The Hennessy Cypher highlights Kenyan hip hop artists under the African-inspired ‘Never Stop Never Settle’ campaign which mentors upcoming African hip hop artistes to show their musical talents and build their brands.

Hennessy has provided a platform where artistes can confidently showcase their talent.

This initiative has had personal out-turn on each of the artistes who performed, tapping into their talent.

This has improved confidence in the hip hop talents by giving hope to upcoming artistes.

Award-winning rapper Sarah Mukethe alias Monski said the partnership between Hennesy and the artistes will uplift the hip-hop music scene in Kenya.