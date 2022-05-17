BMW super-bikers train boda boda riders on road safety

Over the weekend, Inchcape Kenya, an automotive distributor, invited private superbike riders for an excursion to Stone Athi, Machakos as part of their boda boda road safety sensitisation drive.

The distributor of Jaguar, Land Rover and BMW motorrad automotive in the country, attracted about 50 BMW superbike adventures motorrad on the 150 kilometer group ride for the sensitisation and upskilling training of their fellow riders the boda bodas popularly known as nduthi riders.

Led by Inchcape Kenya, Managing Director Hussein Ibrahim, who was riding on BMW G-650GS, the long day trip began at the BMW Nairobi showroom on One Africa building in Westlands, Nairobi with the excursion sneaking its way through Karen, Ngong, Kiserian towns before taking a health stop at Olooloitikosh.

At the refreshing break, the group also took time to interact with the over 100 Boda Boda riders at Olooloitikosh , where they offered upskilling training that majorly focused on the need of always wearing protective gear while on the road.

“With our core business pegged on automotive, we are committed to playing a significant part in limiting motorcycle accidents through sensitizing riders across the country on road safety. It doesn’t matter if you are riding a boda boda or a superbike, at the end of the day, we are all riders and safety is paramount for all of us and for the sake of others on the road. For a long time motorbikes have greatly contributed to the spike of road accidents. We all have to make the initiative to limit that and that's to start by having proper safety gears and always wearing them like my colleague and I are doing right now, while on the road,” Ibrahim stated.

Inchacape Kenya Managing Director Hussein Ibrahim (on a bike) BWM bikers and boda boda riders. Photo credit: Thomas Matiko | Nation Media Group

Ibrahim also took a moment to popularise the high end motorbike brand BMW Motorrad launched in Kenya in June last year.

“We would love to see boda boda riders such as yourselves someday upgrade to our luxury brands BMW Motorrad and perhaps offer the same boda boda services on the road to clients who would wish to have a different experience. This is something we would love to see happen in the near future as it's in developing countries and are ready for it. But first we have to take matters on road safety with the seriousness it deserves,” he added.

The sensitization initiative comes in the wake of a steady rise in the number of boda boda riders and resultant accidents in the country.

According to Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) 2022 Economic Survey report, the number of newly registered motor and auto cycles in 2021 rose by 15.6 percent and so was the case with motorcycle accidents rising by 13 percent. The rise has been on the rise in the last three years. In 2021 there were 4,336 accidents compared to 3,818 in 2020 and 2410 in 2019.

The upskilling training culminated by Inchcape donating sophisticated head gears that can withstand fall pressure as well as reflectors to the boda boda riders.

The excursion then snaked its way to Kisaju, Athi River and finally to Stone Athi ranch for an off road training and adrenaline filled sessions by the super bikers.

The BMW adventures motorrad took part in skill testing sessions such as slow ride challenge where the slowest rider wins, revolving door challenge to determine riders balancing skills as well as stunts and lap time competition on a black cotton course soil.

Emerging winners were awarded a free automotive clinic for their bikes and BMW merchandise.