Behind the scenes: What Eric Wainaina has been up to 

Eric Wainaina
Photo credit: Pool
logo (1)

By  Anita Murage

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Eric Wainaina has been away from the spotlight for a while, but this isn’t to say that he hasn’t been behind the scenes.
  • In the realm of storytelling, Eric has been involved in creating musical theatre projects under Rainmaker Limited.

On first learning of TeleVision, Kenya’s new musical duo, they had a photo of a vintage clock up on Instagram with the caption, “Tell Your Mother”. This provocative phrase is the title of their new track featuring Eric Wainaina, a legend in the Kenyan arts industry with a career spanning 20 years.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.