Behind the butterflies: When you have a crush

Thinking man

Try not to crush on somebody who’s unavailable.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

By  Chris Hart

What you need to know:

  • Everyone thinks it’s only teens who crush, but actually it can happen to anyone.
  • You ‘like’ all their stuff, and if they befriend or follow you it’s your best moment ever.

No one ever sees it coming. One moment you’re leading a perfectly normal life, and the next you can’t take your eyes off someone. Even someone you shouldn’t, like your best friend’s boyfriend, your boss’s boss, a new intern, or someone’s barely-legal daughter.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.