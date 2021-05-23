Bad girls who always break men’s hearts

Everyone talks about the bad guys, those exciting men who endlessly mistreat their girlfriends. But there are girls who are just as bad, and who always break their boyfriend’s hearts.

They’re wonderful to look at. Somehow always wearing the loveliest shoes, the latest fashions, and the sexiest lingerie. Or none at all. A bad girl can party all night, loves sex, and is instantly arousing and hugely entertaining. She’ll enjoy any fantasy you can imagine, but is also totally untrustworthy, and will never be loyal.

Every man wants a bad girl, and she knows it. She lost her virginity way too soon, laughs and flirts with everyone around her, and will go with anyone who catches her eye. Selfish, expensive and extravagant, she thinks the world owes her a living and will never ever settle down.

Nothing like the sort of charming, loyal and polite girl you want to introduce to your family!

But charming, loyal and polite girls can also be boring and predictable. So no lust or lacy underwear. And even the most faithful girl can bring a mountain of problems.

Awful in bed

So watch for the signs that she might be awful in bed. Self-conscious, never able to say what she wants, and afraid to try anything new. Probably with hang ups from her upbringing, like somehow she feels sex is ‘wrong,’ or ‘she shouldn’t enjoy it’.

Watch out if nothing you do is ever right. Or she thinks the whole world revolves around her. Or she’s really looking for a father figure, not a real live boyfriend. Or she’s always spoiling for a fight.

Full of bitterness about previous relationships, or controlling, or a drama queen. Or she never tells the truth, calls off dates, constantly changes her plans and never arrives on time. If she’s flakey now, she always will be.

Be wary of someone who’s hard to please, always traveling and endlessly craving something new. Or a girl who’s a total fanatic about fitness, or who picks at her food, or who is endlessly suspicious: ‘Who were you eating lunch with?’ What’s this number?’ ‘Why did you look at her?’

Good appetite

Or who never lets you be. Endlessly calling you, and if ever you don’t answer, you get texts whining about not picking your phone. Instead, marry a girl with a good appetite who spends more on food than clothes. Who’s relaxed at home and likes being naked around the house. Who’s loyal and lots of fun.

Now all you need to do is to train her to be a wildcat between the sheets!

Because there’s no way a bad girl’s ever going to be good. You have to start with someone who’s faithful and fun, and then encourage her to lose her inhibitions. Help her to discover her natural passion, and the great sex will create a powerful bond between you.

And forget the bad girls. They’re gloriously exciting to watch, but far too scary to touch.