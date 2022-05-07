Back-to-school confusion amid rising cost of living

My lastborn joined PP1 last week, and I am yet to recover from the small fortune I spent on his back-to-school items, many of which I bought grudgingly, murmuring to myself with incredulity as I placed the items into the shopping basket.

Among these items was a ream of printing paper, which costs an arm and a leg, by the way. It is so expensive, that money would be enough to pay dowry with. I had bought a ream of paper last term and I swear that the only printed communication that I saw that term was half a printing paper telling me when school would close, yet this term I was expected to buy another ream.

If you must know, I was nowhere near exceptional in math, but if houses were constructed using paper, I am pretty sure that the reams of printing paper that my son’s school has amassed this term if every child took one, would be enough to put up a three-bedroom house, roof it, tile it and tarmac the compound outside, and even leave enough to fence the compound.

Most schools have been asking parents to buy these printing papers for years now, and I have to wonder what they do with the mountains of paper that remain at the end of every term.

Apart from the bundle of paper, I was also expected to buy a large box of wet wipes and two packets of serviettes, a specific brand of pencils and colour pencils as well as a specific brand of play dough and solid and liquid glue. There must be a reason schools insist on particular brands, but what this does is that it forces parents to spend more than they can sometimes afford since the brand specified is more often than not more expensive than others in the market.

Anyway, I was also expected to buy new exercise books, never mind that the ones I had bought last term still had many blank pages, and from the text books I bought, what they will be doing this term is not really different from what they were doing last term.

School uniforms

I tested the waters by sending my son to school with the same exercise books on day one only to open his diary that evening and find a note asking me to buy him the ‘right’ requirements. The teacher had gone ahead and attached a quarter page of printing paper on which the said requirements were listed. Clearly, there would not be shortcuts.

On this list was of course a sharpener, rubber and pencils, the same number I’d bought last term, items he didn’t come home with when schools closed last term.

Stationary aside, a few days before schools reopened, I went to Nairobi’s Uhuru Market to have my children’s school uniforms labelled – over the years, I’ve looked for tailors that have this skill near where I live and at my place of work, in vain, forcing me to travel from one county to another in search of this service. If there’s a tailor reading this, behold, a ripe business opportunity…

But I digress. If you’re one of the many Kenyans always on the lookout for a bargain, then you know that school uniforms at Uhuru Market are cheaper than those sold in the various uniform distributors.

Unfortunately, I can only buy my son’s uniform at his school since each item is branded with the school’s logo – I assure you that I searched Uhuru Market with a fine-tooth comb, but I couldn’t find that logo anywhere, so I was stuck with the expensive uniform that the school was selling.

I must sound like I’m whining, but as the price of everything in our beloved country goes up, any savings made, however small, is welcome relief. I really hope that my ‘whining’ will have an impact – asking for a ream of paper once a year, rather than every term, will be a step in the right direction.

By the way, I typed ‘PP1’ on Google and made searches such as ‘What is PP1 in full?’, ‘What age do kids get PP1?’ and ‘PP1 meaning in school’ came up. Clearly, I’m not the only confused parent.