Austerity measures that Fiolina must take to stay afloat

Mwalimu Andrew and Fiolina

I told Fiolina she needed to tighten her belt so she could take a bigger loan of more than Sh100,000.

By  Mwalimu Andrew

What you need to know:

  • At the Sacco offices, I was reminded that I was still servicing a development loan that I took two years ago.
  • I shared with her some of the things she needed to do to be able to raise more than Sh100,000.

When I committed to take a Sacco development loan of Sh293,000 so as to safeguard Fiolina’s job, I overestimated how much I was eligible for. I must have thought I had some off-shore money that would enable me to take such a loan. Wapi!

