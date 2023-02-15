ASK SONA: How do I stop from waking up in the middle of the night?

Clinical Nutritionist Sona Parmar answers a reader’s question about waking up in the middle of the night.





Q: I regularly find myself waking up at 2.30am and then have a tough time falling asleep again. I don’t have any problem getting to sleep at bedtime, so why is this an issue for me?





A: One thing I regularly find myself saying at the clinic is that we live in a very different world from our grandparents. Modern life has left us with diets which tax our adrenal glands (these produce stress hormones) and our livers (responsible for detoxification), literally end up working overtime in order to effectively manage the peaks and troughs in our blood sugar levels over the course of the day. Night waking is a very common outcome of this.





According to Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), there is an organ clock that tells us which time of day an organ functions at its optimal level (see box). Thus any repeated issues at a particular time of the day suggest some sort of imbalance in the corresponding organ. In your case, this would be the liver.





For women, the liver’s role is to store blood for menstruation and to get us through the day, so if you’re not sleeping at this time, you can quickly become deficient (this applies to those going through menopause too). In TCM, the liver is emotionally connected to anger, so I’d also look at any repressed anger or long-standing resentments that you may have. Other symptoms of liver imbalance include chronic fatigue (being tired all the time), headaches and anaemia.





Since one of the liver’s main jobs is to detoxify, it does this using the sugar it stores (glycogen). However, if you don’t eat as well as you should and are pretty stressed, this glycogen starts to get used up. So when the liver sets about its work, with glycogen levels low, it calls upon the adrenal glands to compensate. Since these are the glands that produce adrenalin, we end up waking up at this time.





Unless there’s something else serious medically wrong with you, there’s plenty that you can do to prevent this in future – and the first is to look after your liver. This is done by avoiding things like alcohol, junk or very rich food, or drugs like painkillers. I’d also suggest making the last meal of the day the lightest, so that the liver is not trying to regenerate while dealing with, say, nyama choma at the same time.





Next, you need to look after your adrenals – and you can do this by avoiding stimulation from sugar, caffeine (tea, coffee, colas) and stress (as much as possible). Limiting stimulation like computers and smartphones after 9pm will also be beneficial. Consider taking ten deep breaths before bed, or even a short meditation.





Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, balance your blood sugar throughout the day, by eating regular meals and avoiding all refined carbohydrates such as white bread, pasta, cakes, and biscuits. If you do feel your blood sugar dipping, a protein-rich snack such as nuts is much better than reaching a mandazi – while the refined carbohydrate will make you feel better in the short-term, your blood sugar levels will inevitably crash later on.













SIDE BAR





TCM Organ Clock

Large intestine: 5am-7am

Stomach: 7am-9am

Spleen: 9am-11am

Heart: 11am-1pm

Small Intestine: 1pm-3pm

Bladder: 3pm-5pm

Kidney: 5pm-7pm

Circulation: 7pm-9pm

Endocrine system/pancreas: 9pm-11pm

Gallbladder: 11pm -1am

Liver: 1am-3am

Lung: 3am-5am







