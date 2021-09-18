Arguing as a couple: The dos and don’ts

Couple

So, always be warm towards one another; even while you’re arguing.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Chris Hart

What you need to know:

  • Happy spouses learn to ignore the bad stuff and focus on the good.
  • Avoid ambushing your partner, especially over important issues.

We all marry with such hope, and promise ourselves that we’ll make our marriage a success.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.