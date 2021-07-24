Are you always giving out unwanted gifts?

Gift

Often we gift loved ones the things we think they will love just because those are the things we like for ourselves. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Caroline Njunge

Editor, Society & Magazines

What you need to know:

  • Perhaps we should start making an effort of finding out what those people we want to gift need or would like, rather than making assumptions.
  • Elderly people especially, I learnt from my experience with my grandmother, have specific needs quite different from our own.

Sometime at the beginning of this year, I attended the burial of a friend’s grandmother. The elderly woman was in her eighties when she died, and drawing from the eulogy, she had lived a happy and full life. She was buried a few metres behind the house she had lived in almost all of her life, where she had raised her seven children.

