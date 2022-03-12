Apostle Elkana faces wrath of boda boda riders

Apostle Elkana

Next was an anointing session. He removed small bottles from his pocket.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

By  Mwalimu Andrew

What you need to know:

  • Reverend Overseer Apostle Manasseh Elkana visited the school in my absence and planned for a KCPE prayer session.
  • The Apostle took charge and after leading the pupils in song and dance, he invited a candidate to speak.

Although most people in Mwisho wa Lami may not know much about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, last week they had a front-row view of what is happening in Kiev — war. The matter happened outside the school and I was not in any way behind it; but, as usual, some enemies of development are dragging me into it.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.