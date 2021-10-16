Animals, too, have the right to live without pain

Pet cat

In the past few years, there has been a rise in the number of people keeping pets in the city.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Lilys Njeru

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

Before bringing her home, I envisioned us lazing outside the house in the evenings. 

I have tried to keep another cat after Zora, but the experience with her was a wound that is yet heal.

Early 2019, I came across a Facebook post made by a young woman who was giving up her cat for adoption. She was moving countries and couldn’t take her along. Her family had distanced themselves from taking care of her.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.