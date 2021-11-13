An energising escape to Enasoit

Cottage tent

A giraffe browsing by a cottage tent at Enasoit Camp.

Photo credit: Jan Fox | Nation Media Group

By  Jan Fox

What you need to know:

  • Enasoit Camp is set within a 4,500-acre conservancy, about 30 kilometres from Nanyuki.
  • The camp sits on an open plain, within an amphitheatre of hills on the western edge of the Lolldaiga Range.

I’ve grown to learn that holidays are much more than just breaks from work. Their purpose is a very fluid thing that reflects our changing circumstances, priorities and emotions.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.