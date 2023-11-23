CS Alfred Mutua: There's no beef between Lillian Ng'ang'a and me

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Dr Alfred Mutua has dispelled rumours of animosity between himself and his ex-partner Lillian Ng'ang'a.

Speaking exclusively to Nation.Africa, Dr Mutua addressed the rumours that have long been circulating on social media, saying there is no friction between the two despite the circumstances that followed their break-up.

"Lillian and I laugh about the stories people have been spreading about us online. She and I are okay and there's no beef whatsoever," said Dr Mutua.

He shared insights into their relationship, emphasising the positive aspects of their decade-long companionship.

Dr Mutua's revelation comes months after speculation and rumours suggested a frosty relationship between the two. The two separated in June 2021 after a decade. Announcing their break-up at the time, the two former lovebirds shared elaborate notes via their official social media accounts, telling their fans and followers that their love journey together had come to a halt.

In his break-up note, Dr Mutua said that despite going their separate ways, they would remain friends.

“Lillian and I have been a blessing to each other. Two months ago, we decided to slowly disengage. We are on amicable terms and remain very close as friends. We will continue to talk, meet and share ideas. Lillian has been an excellent First Lady and even though she will be doing some projects under the Lillian Ng'ang'a Foundation, we have agreed that she can continue with her county projects,” Dr Mutua's post read in part.

On her part, Ms Ng'ang'a wrote, "I decided to end my long-term relationship with Dr Alfred Mutua. We had a good run and I'm forever grateful to God for bringing us together. We remain friends".

But six months after their separation, Ms Ng'ang'a sued the politician for harassment and refusal to move on.

In a press conference with her lawyer Philip Murgor in November 2021, Ms Ng’ang’a accused the former governor of gaining access to a vehicle she allegedly owned and having had it sold.

“Mutua, accompanied by his bodyguard, Martin Nzinghi, arrived at my apartment parking lot at Kileleshwa, Nairobi, and without my knowledge or consent and using a spare key which he had legally obtained, drove away my personal motor vehicle KBY186G, a car which had been fully registered in my name since 2014,” read part of Ms Ng’ang’a’s statement.

She also alleged her shares in Ndash Enterprises Ltd - the hotel company - were transferred without her consent, adding that she named the company after her high school nickname, Ndash.

"At no point did I execute a transfer of my shares or otherwise transfer my 1,800 shares (45 percent) shareholding in the company..." she said.

Ms Ng'ang'a went on to clarify that their separation was not amicable, contrary to what the governor has said in previous interviews. She said that they had not been on talking terms since August.

She also alleged that Dr Mutua threatened to "crush her to ashes" after she called for an amicable separation during a meeting in September. This came just a month after the two claimed on social media that they had parted ways amicably and respectfully.

She added that in October 2021, just before suing her former partner, she had filed a case in court seeking a restraining order.