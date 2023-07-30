Alex is fired as deputy HM, period!

When I appointed Alex the acting deputy HM, for the third time in less than a year, I did not call him for a session or interview him, nor did I negotiate with him.

We did not sit down to discuss the terms of reference of his job, the scope of the job, nor the constraints and freedom that come with it. I just appointed him, sorry, I simply communicated my position via the staffroom WhatsApp group.

Indeed, that was the case with every other appointment I made in this school, whether the position exists in the TSC Scheme or Service or not. All I did was write a message in WhatsApp, adding the famous phrase: effective immediately…

One reason I did not see the need to sit down and take them through the roles of deputy HM is that I have done the job long and well enough. Practically all the teachers in this school must have seen me do it and do it well. All they needed to recall was how effective I had been and maybe do better. So far, none has done it better, and in any case, no one in this staffroom, other than yours truly, has the mental grit, the academic intellect, the situational awareness or even the demeanour of a deputy HM.

In short, not one could deliver even half the results I posted despite having an unsupportive HM in Bensouda. So, there was no need for endless conversations. I just appointed them, via SMS or WhatsApp. At times, I did it while I was at Hitler’s.

That is why I cannot understand why Alex, who I hired via SMS three times now, is demanding that I have a sit down to negotiate his release terms and conditions. In fact, whenever I have appointed someone else, the holder leaves without a whimper. Quietly. Alex is no exception.

As you remember, it all started the other week when Alex, without express approval from me, decided to take Maandamano leave. He also allowed other teachers to take leave.

As I wrote last week, as soon as they arrived on Monday, each of them received a show cause letter.

For Alex, the punishment would be double. Besides the show cause letter, he was also given a disappointment letter, delivered via WhatsApp. In the text, I told him that he had been relieved of his duties as Deputy HM, effective immediately.

I did not communicate with everyone and did not appoint a replacement. For I just did not see anyone worth being appointed.

When I woke the next morning, I found a long WhatsApp

message from Alex: “Good morning, Sir,”

From the onset, allow me to say a big thank you to you for the trust you bestowed upon me by honouring me with the privilege of serving as the Acting Deputy HM of this school- for a record three times!

Serving this school and especially you has been an honour of my life.

That is why I read your message yesterday with extreme disappointment. While I have reconciled myself with the fact that I will no longer be privileged to serve you, can I request a session with you so that you can take me through a personal SWOT review, to enable me to understand what could have led to this regrettable decision?

I have no intention whatsoever of clinging on to the job, all I would like to do before I relinquish the honourable office is for you to explain the reasons why I am being dropped.

Looking forward to this session. Until then, I will continue serving as deputy HM with humility, dedication, and foresight.

Yours in Service Alex.”

To say I was shocked is an understatement. I had never seen that. What, for example, is SWOT? When I went to school early that day, I found Alex already there supervising menial work, putting things in order. I went straight to my office. After he had finished, he came to my office without warning.

“Nice to see you after a long time,” he started. As soon as I answered, he asked me if I had seen the message he sent me the day before.

“I read but I need you to know that there will be no such discussions,” I said. “My decision is final.”

“I am aware that your decision is final, and do not intent to question your wisdom, all I want to know is the reasons why I was dropped so that I can work on them - for the benefit of all of us.”

“Alex, what is difficult in understanding that my decision is final and I will not entertain discussions on the matter?

Besides, I am busy, can’t you see that?” I retorted. He left. He continued service as deputy, sorry, acting deputy. On Thursday, he tried to talk to me again, but I told him off.

To put an end to the matter, on Friday afternoon, I sent the below message to the staffroom WhatsApp groups. “Dear colleagues, I am happy to announce the appointment of Sella Amani as the new Acting Deputy HM, effective 1st August 2023. An undergraduate student of education at the prestigious Maseno University, Sella is an experienced teacher whose Spartan pedagogical learnings will help take our school to the next level. She brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in discipline management, academic excellence and guidance and counselling. Welcome onboard Sella!

On the same note, let me take this early opportunity to thank Alex, who has served as acting deputy with dedication, humility, and passion. Thank you, Alex, and wishing you the best in your next endeavours!”

I sent this message after I had left school. I had not discussed the matter with Sella.

I hope Alex will relinquish the instruments of power to Sella without any issue. I will not waste my time discussing with Alex why he was fired. Was it not obvious to everyone?