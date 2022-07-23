Agnes Wangechi, detective, mum and sharpshooter

Even for an adventurous girl who grew up in Tana River County before joining the Kenya Police Service, being recognised as a sharpshooter and rubbing shoulders with the best in the world was never in her wildest dreams.

But today, Agnes Wangechi Muchiri,33, is an accomplished police officer attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) headquarters in Nairobi and has won at least 20 local and international awards.

The latest for the mother of two boys was her participation in the 2022 Swiss International IDPA Championship held in Arcisate, Italy, on June 24-26. She emerged among the best, claiming second position in the ladies’ category.

Agnes, who holds a higher diploma in psychological counselling from the Kenya Methodist University, has also been feted as the best lady ESP sharpshooter, one of the many feathers in her cap.

Looking back to the very first time she took her first shot as a timid police constable, Ngechi – as she is fondly referred to by her family and friends – can only attribute her success to sheer determination, relentless passion and hard work.

As she settles down for an interview with Lifestyle at her home in Nairobi’s Lang'ata estate, she has just returned from a weekend training session. It obviously takes hard work to remain at the top.

Growing up in Hola, Tana River, Agnes stood out for being more adventurous than her peers.

“Since I was a young girl, I always had to do things that were a little scary, challenging and adventurous — even a little crazy. I liked riding bikes like boys, climbing trees and often ended up brawling with boys. I got my fix in multiple ways growing up and as an adult,” she says.

For basic education, she attended local schools in Tana River County.

Sharpshooter Agnes Wangechi in June participated in the 2022 Swiss International IDPA Championship held in Arcisate, Italy. She took second position in the ladies’ category. Photo credit: Pool

“I schooled in Rafiki Primary School and later I joined MauMau Secondary School. After Form Four, I joined the Kenya Methodist University and pursued a higher diploma in psychological counselling,” she says.

Being a DCI officer was the last thing on her mind as she had always desired to be a businesswoman. It is probably her daredevil attitude that prompted her to venture into the uncharted waters and join the law enforcement agency in 2008.

“My uncles who are in the police service inspired me to become a policewoman. But, above all, I had a great desire to serve the country. Of course, the idea of having a steady job with a good pay at the end of the month also greatly motivated me,” she says.

Her voyage in the disciplined forces, as she quickly found out, was not a walk in the park as she had so much to learn.

“When I reported as a recruit constable at the Kiganjo Police Training College in Nyeri County, I did not know anything about guns. My musketry instructor was the first person who showed me how to handle and fire a weapon,” says Agnes.

She was scared when she took her first shot but became more confident with time: “I got a few shots on target and after some sessions of training, I mastered the act. I grew my passion for guns and was very eager to learn more.”

After graduating from Kiganjo, Agnes went on to join the Coast Province Police Shooting Team, intent on pursuing her passion. She would take part in annual shooting competitions where she stood out for her skills. Later on in 2018, she was transferred to Nairobi and was introduced to a shooting club.

Interestingly, with all her outstanding performance in various shooting competitions in the initial years, she reveals that she did not have proper training and mainly depended on luck.

Kenyan, Agnes Wangeci (right), runs one of the courses at the Shaba Sports Shooting Range in Samburu county, Kenya on June 19, 2022. Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP

It was not until 2021 when her trainer, Ibrahim Ndung’u from Bamburi Rifle Shooting Club, noticed her passion and ability and offered to train and mentor her. This rekindled her zeal.

Her efforts were graciously rewarded when – just a few days after training – she clinched the first position in the ESP Sharpshooter Division in the ladies’ category.

The detective experienced the sheer bliss of working diligently and achieving results. She stopped depending on luck and since then, she has never looked back.

“He passionately trained me...I did not look back. I continued getting training from Master Ibra – as we used to call him – and I am grateful to God I have never missed the podium,” she says. “I do not believe in luck anymore because I have known how to work hard and get what I really want.”

But nothing had prepared Agnes for the myriad obstacles that face women in their quest for a career in the police service, as she soon found out.

From rigorous training, which ensures only the strongest survive, to stringent excruciating exercises, a profession in the law enforcement is anything but a bed of roses.

“As women, we face more barriers when we choose to pursue a career in the criminal justice system. One of the most formidable is the physical fitness test. The physical requirements negatively impact the female recruits. We are more likely to fail out of police academies than males. Should we graduate from the police academy and enter the policing profession, we are met with additional obstacles,” she says.

Even after successfully overcoming all the hurdles at the training camp, the woes for female officers are far from over but she says one must work to overcome them. Being accepted into the male-dominated police subculture and disrespect by some colleagues are issues she and many other women have had to deal with, despite the best efforts by the National Police Service to weed these out.

Fortunately for Agnes, she has always had a supportive background, including family and friends, who continue to cheer her on.

“When I decided to join the disciplined forces, my family and friends were happy, very supportive and they really encouraged me. I got more friends and we even became closer. Funny thing is that they do not fear me because they say I do not look like a police officer — whatever that means,” she says.

As an officer and mother of two young boys aged five and eight, Agnes is well aware of the tough task that is motherhood for a law enforcement professional — having experienced it first-hand when she delivered her firstborn a few years after joining the police service.

“I got my firstborn in 2014. By then, I had already been enrolled into the police service. I faced several challenges, the most notable ones being the nightmare of accessing affordable, quality child care especially when my son was a newborn. There was also the issue of spending less time with my family owing to the demands of my career,” she says.

Being a resilient woman of faith, Agnes did not allow the hurdles to deter her and she instead sought solace in spiritual intervention which remains her greatest anchor even now.

“I overcome my challenges through prayers. I also purpose to stay strong no matter the situation I am facing, and over time I have learnt the importance of taking each day at a time,” she says.

Just like any other affectionate mother, Agnes wishes nothing but the very best for her sons who she says are her greatest joy.

“My children feel inspired by me and they desire to follow my career path. I want them to grow up to be men of integrity. It is my prayer that they will realise their full potential, have deep faith and fulfill a purpose in their lives. I wish them to remain healthy and happy,” she says.

Over the years as a police officer, sharp shooter and a parent, Agnes has learnt the importance of having balance in life to cope with her demanding schedule.

“I have dedicated one day for training. I usually go to the shooting range and practice,” she says.

Agnes explains it is not easy balancing between her parental duties as a single mother of two and being a police woman.

“But I have learnt to set a routine, prioritise my tasks, work efficiently and, above all, spare time for myself and my children. I make sure I am present in my children’s lives. I stay connected to them and make time for family activities,” she says.

But most importantly, Agnes has learnt the importance of self-care.

“I do not forget to take care of myself. My career is important and my children are equally important. In the midst of all that, it can be easy to be carried away and forget that I am important too,” she says.

This involves having sufficient sleep, having some “me time” and learning to say “no” whenever there are things interfering too much with her schedule.

“These are all ways I can ensure I have the energy I need to create a balanced life where everyone is happy. I do not bog myself down with guilt about what I cannot do. However, I focus on what I can. If I wear myself down, I will have little time or energy for motherhood,” she says.

Having been in the law enforcement service for more than a decade, Agnes knows the numerous misconceptions about policewomen.

“The greatest one is that the only way female police officers can grow or rise in their careers is through favours by their male superiors. Policewomen are also stereotyped as poor homemakers who cannot make good wives, bring up children or even sustain families,” she says.

She reiterates that policewomen are well-equipped to excel in their field and all other spheres of their social lives, just like their male counterparts.

“In order to correct these stereotypes, there is a need to nurture a conducive environment that ensures equal chances, challenges and growth solely based on merit and not otherwise,” she says. “Female officers, particularly, require social support to enable them to carry out their duties efficiently.”

She dreams of obtaining a Master’s degree in criminal justice.

“This will expand my knowledge of policing protocols and help me achieve career advancement,” says Agnes.

The detective also says she is keen to network within the security sector, saying this will contribute to career growth.

“As a law enforcement professional, I know it might be useful for me to set a goal that involves growing my network. By having numerous law enforcement connections, I can discover new opportunities or ways that I could strengthen my skills,” she says.

Agnes encourages any woman who would like to join law enforcement to have a positive mindset and be ready to tackle the obstacles.