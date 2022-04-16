A walk in the woods

Not long after the pandemic hit in 2020, I wrote a piece on Karura Forest, at a time when its trails were teeming with isolation-weary Nairobians. For many, that period really instilled the value of the city’s few remaining green spaces.

I appreciated the largest of these spaces even more after reading about its history in Karura Forest: A Visitors’ Guide, published in 2019 to mark the 10-year anniversary of the Friends of Karura Community Forest Association (FKF). In its introductory pages, it describes the forest perfectly, as an “island of tranquillity in a broiling sea of urban development and sprawl”.

I am writing about Karura again now because I only recently ventured into its smaller, western salient – the Sigiria block. In its entirety, the Karura Forest Reserve covers just over 1,040 hectares in Nairobi’s northern reaches. The main block and the Sigiria section are separated by that stretch of Limuru Road linking Muthaiga and Gigiri. There’s actually also a third block of the forest: a narrow 80-hectare strip to the east of Kiambu Road.

There are two entrances to Sigiria: the main one in the west at the end of Thigiri Lane, off Thigiri Ridge Road in New Muthaiga, and one for pedestrians by the Belgian Embassy, off Limuru Road. I have a friend who lives by the main gate, and I joined him for a walk with our dogs in the forest a couple of weeks ago.

German Shepherds

There are fewer trails to explore in the Sigiria side, but they are just as well-maintained as those in the larger eastern section. There were fewer people too: we were there on a hot Thursday afternoon and we only bumped into one or two other walkers along the trails. We followed the main 5km loop, passing markers on the way for the 10km trail. The forest was ideal for our dogs, and there’s a nice open off-leash area a few hundred metres from the main gate.

We didn’t have much chance of spotting any wildlife with two giant German Shepherds pulling us along. But I have no doubt that we were being watched by forest creatures in the shadows. Wildlife numbers have shot up in Karura over the past decade, thanks to the hard work of the FKF and Kenya Forest Service.

Remote camera traps have been deployed across the forest since 2013, capturing images and videos of over 20 species of large mammals. Some of these fascinating images are presented in the visitors’ guide, including shots of African clawless otters, a bush pig and a honey badger. In Sigiria, there have also been frequent sightings of side-striped jackals.

Freshly-squeezed juice

After our walk, we enjoyed some freshly-squeezed juice at the Sigiria Coffee House, the small café by the Thigiri Lane entrance. I’ve been back to the café a few times since; it’s a fantastic work spot in a very peaceful, natural setting. The tables are scattered on a patio in the shade of tall trees, beneath strings of outdoor lights. It’s next to an elaborate obstacle course for children and adults, a space for yoga classes, and a very private picnic spot.

Along the counter of the café are displays of fresh pastries and cakes. They have a variety of coffees, teas, milkshakes, smoothies and juices. You can get a scoop of the unbeatable Non Solo Gelato ice creams, too, as well as something more substantial like a grilled sandwich or cheese board.