A walk in the Arboretum

Nairobi Arboretum

The path less travelled: A scene from the Nairobi Arboretum.
 

Photo credit: John Fox | Nation Media Group

By  John Fox

The website of the Nairobi Arboretum says that it is one of Nairobi’s few remaining green spaces’. Is that really so? I suppose it depends on how you define a green space.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. PRIME Rendered fatherless by Covid-19

  2. A walk in the Arboretum

  3. Relationships: Why monogamy is good for the children

  4. The plight of being second-born child

  5. How I wormed my way back into Bensouda’s fold

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.