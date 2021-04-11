A paradise by the Ngong Hills

Rimpa Estates

Walking up to a giraffe at Rimpa Estates. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Jan Fox

As is often the case, my research for this week’s article involved a scan of Google Maps for any unfamiliar splodges of green. With little time to travel and the new lockdown restrictions, I was looking for a natural space to explore close to home. It didn’t take me long to find one. About halfway between Ngong Hills and Nairobi National Park, I spotted a rectangle of green called the Rimpa Estates Wildlife Conservancy.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Kenyan's journey to the top of Boeing

  2. Staffroom Diary: Drama galore as my Fiolina starts working from home

  3. Relationships: How to stand out from the crowd and be memorable

  4. Sometimes all you want is a sandwich at Subway

  5. A paradise by the Ngong Hills

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.