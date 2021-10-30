A lovely afternoon at the Brown’s Farm

Gouda cave

Shadrack, the cave attendant, in the gouda cave.

Photo credit: Jan Fox | Nation Media Group

By  Jan Fox

What you need to know:

  • The Brown family have worked hard over the past 40 years to stock Kenya’s supermarkets with a wide variety of high quality cheeses.
  • Sue and David Brown began experimenting with their own cheeses in their family kitchen in the 1980s.

Cheese has been an integral and cherished part of my diet for as long as I can remember. I could always count on my mum to restock the giant wheel of gouda in our fridge, and on my dad to whip up a homely batch of Welsh rarebit — an oozy combination of strong cheddar, beer, mustard and Worcestershire sauce. And as the years have gone by, my palate has matured to appreciate even the mouldiest of cheeses. 

