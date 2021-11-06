A fantasy drive to the Blue Post Hotel

The Chania Falls and the old PWD bridge. John Fox | Nation Media Group

By  John Fox

What you need to know:

  • Once we had crossed the Ainsworth bridge, we had left the town behind, we were in open country. 
  • There was so much more that Elspeth told me about her childhood days in Thika.

Let me tell you a story – a fantasy story. It was last Sunday morning. The evening before, I had been re-reading Elspeth Huxley’s classic autobiographical fiction, The Flame Trees of Thika

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.