A different kind of social climbing

Mt Kenya Climbing Gym.

Climbing the tower at Mt Kenya Climbing Gym.


Photo credit: Pool

By  Jan Fox

Of all the films that I have watched over the past two years, few have left as deep an impression on me as Free Solo. The 2018 documentary profiles rock climber Alex Honnold on his quest to scale the face of the world’s most famous rock – the 3,000ft El Capitan in America’s Yosemite National Park – without a rope.

