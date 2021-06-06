A brief history of manicure

Manicure

Manicures have been influenced a great deal by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Carol Odero

Have you ever wondered where your manicure influences come from? For instance, I would like to have words with whoever came up with the idea of the “accent nail”.  That being the one nail that looks different from all the other nails. Traditionally, this has been the ring finger. It is either a different colour, a unique texture, has glitter, or has some kind of nail art superimposed on it.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Kenyan-born content creator takes TV show by storm

  2. Relationships: Actions that can turn you into a serial winner

  3. A brief history of manicure

  4. Travel: A post-lockdown safari to Lewa

  5. Surgeon's Diary: The promiscuous ruler of our colonial state

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.