24-year-old Carol Opiyo is describes herself as a Digital Event Marketer

Of the many things I do from Journalism, Public Relation to Digital Marketing, my focus is more on Event Marketing.





Not that I don’t fancy the other hats I wear, but it’s because I am a lover of arts and good music. Beside with Events that’s where I feel most of my strength is.





As an Event marketer my work is to create awareness campaigns of upcoming events and try and convince the masses why it’s worth attending.

At the moment I am freelancing as an Event marketer as I work on setting up my own agency. Dreams come true. Don’t they?





A day to day activity as an event marketer, is I post contents that include videos and posters concerning the events, engage and give feedback and attend meetings and activations of the client at hand.





Some of the notable events I have been involved in include Freedom Fest, MNE turns 10 (Rema) ,FireboyDML live in concert, Thrift Social (uncle Waffles ) Ruger (Walker Town Meru) ,Old Skul Fest. Let's just say the list is long.





The joy about doing what I do is the fun I experience while at work. The endless opportunities that come with the work,I get to interact with amazing personalities ,aside from payments there are free passes and the free merchandise ,who wouldn't love working and having a little fun.





But hey what I don’t like about being an event marketer is the constant request for free passes and favors that I can't deliver. People never understand that it's business and you have KPIs to deliver. I know we all love free things but sometimes there is always a limitation to that.





My 2022 was fun and a success. Most of the events were sold out and I got to go past my KPIs. The only miss was the cancellation of a few events despite having put on a shift towards its success.





My best 2022 experience I shared with the love of my life was attending an event headlined by one of our favorite artists. We made memories. It was top tier haha!





I would describe my relationship with just one word, easy. People say relationships are difficult but if you understand and are kind to one another, they become easy. Only vibes and Inshallah.





But hey, that does not mean there are no challenges in a relationship. It depends on a person it can never be rosy all through but with our generation it can be difficult if you both don't put in the effort.





My hack to a healthy relationship has been, getting to understand that I can't always be right and also learning to compromise whenever need be.





One habit I don’t like about my man that I would change given a chance is his forgetfulness. Man sometimes it irks me argh!

But what I like more about him is the fact that he's sensitive enough to know what to say and when to say it and how to say it.





What he doesn’t like about me is the fact that I am always being too caught up with my work. It gets a little bit under his nerves haha!





I am a believer in weddings. Show me a girl who is not. Most ladies if not all like the Cinderella ending you know haha?





If I could paint a picture of my perfect wedding, I see it themed with mustard yellow with a touch of gold and white and would be an only-invite kind of wedding. Simple, classy and sassy.

[email protected]