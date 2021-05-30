Shifting focus to what really matters in life

Are you forever working late, always tired, always stressed, and constantly chasing after more possessions, money and status? Endlessly neglecting your spouse, and even your children?

Somehow you’ve lost sight of what really matters in life.

Because really happy people live their lives differently from the rest of us. You can’t completely let go, of course, but you can shift your priorities so that your life becomes a lot more enjoyable.

So what should you do to become happier?

Start by making more time for the things you love doing. Better yet, find ways to turn them into your profession. Because as you become really skilled at what you love doing most, word will get around. And you’ll always be in demand.

Flexible

Consider ways to make your working life more flexible. Like living closer to your work, working from home, freelancing, or self-employment. You should also keep your working hours under control. Or you’ll be constantly exhausted, and find it harder to cope when things go wrong.

Live simply and modestly, because pursuing wealth and status creates more anxiety than happiness. So spend less, save more, and have fewer possessions, because enjoying life’s simple pleasures will make you far happier than flashy gadgets.

Keep some of your savings liquid. You’ll be amazed how good it feels to have some cash in the bank. And pay off loans ahead of all other expenditure, so you don’t spend your whole life paying interest on debts.

Choose your friends carefully. Wise and optimistic people who encourage you to achieve your goals and never lead you astray.

Give your relationships first priority, because they’re what bring genuine meaning into your life. Put real effort into finding the right partner, because people in good marriages are consistently happier, healthier, and live longer. Smile more, be kind and forgiving, and easy to live with. And be 100 per cent honest with your spouse about everything. You’ll be surprised how liberating that feels.

Make your goal the happiness of your family. Not wealth, or perfect parenting. How you look after yourself physically matters too. Regular exercise, enough sleep, and good eating habits will all increase your happiness.

Development

Accept yourself the way you are, without comparing yourself to others, and instead focus on your own development. And be optimistic. Yes really! It actually is a choice.

So if you want to become happier, start doing all these things, one at a time. Smiling more, for example. It will probably feel weird to begin with, but you’ve done something like it many times before. When making new friends, for example, or starting a new job. Gradually, the weird feelings subside, and smiling more will become the new you. Along with all the new attitudes that go with it.

Above all, start consciously appreciating the really important aspects of your life, like the people who love you. Because happiness isn’t about wealth, status or possessions. It’s about focusing on what really matters.