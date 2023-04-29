‘My friend stole and made money off my love song to him’ Single Kiasi, Gathoni Mutua

I love to tell the story of my audition for Single Kiasi because it was horrible. I simply stammered and shook throughout the two-minute performance. Embarrassed and upset at myself, I left knowing ‘hii imeenda’.


My parents moved the family to Ivory Coast when I was very young, so many times I say I’m unsure whether my first language is English, French, Swahili or Kikuyu.

I am practicing my French. Mostly my French translation work is online work for the diaspora via freelance applications.  but I did do a Panafrican/Francophone Airtel advert in 2018.


I found myself back in Nairobi overflowing with knowledge and ideas, and I had to build myself from scratch in the acting industry. The industry works primarily through networks and I had none.


 I felt reverse culture shock having to restart in a place that should have been home. So I took up teaching to make money while waiting to be cast or hired in the big productions I thought I was destined to land. But, this would not happen for another five years.


Talking of Single Kiasi, I’m single. Let’s just say Niko Single Kiasi.


Mubaba situation is not a Kenyan thing. If by the “mubaba situation” you mean the relationship between an older, wealthy man and a young woman where he spoils her; yes, such situations are everywhere.


There is this fallacy that Kenyan men aren’t as romantic as West Africans. I think I could agree, though I can’t quite blame Kenyan men. They are very jaded, and the more women gain status and wealth, the gap can only increase.


I have written a love song for someone who then stole it from me and made money off it. We don’t talk now. Wueh! Nairobi.


Homemade caramelized onions and hot dogs are my go-to lazy dinner.


What is worth spending more money on? I say experiences.



