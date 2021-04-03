Mr President, thanks for stopping reggae, but open the country

Your Excellency Sir,

It has been long since we talked. The last time I dropped you a missive was four years ago, when I protested over the fact that I had not been awarded any Head of State Commendation despite my multiple, known achievements. I suspect that your people at State House did not let you read the letter because not only have I not received a reply, but I haven’t received an award from you yet.

However, I am not worried; you still have several opportunities to award me as there are still a couple of national holidays before you go back to Ichaweri.

Before I get to the point of this missive, allow me, Your Excellency, to update you on a few developments in my life. In 2017, when I wrote to you, my family just had Brandon, Fiolina and I. We have since grown. Baby Sospeter arrived, and we invited Electina and Honda, Tocla’s daughters, to come live with us. At that time, I had no car. I do not have one now, but you will be impressed to hear that in between, I owned one — a red, state-of-the-art Nissan Unny, which I later sold at a profit – had the buyer paid me in full (for scrap).

There is more. The beautiful laugh of my envious life, Fiolina, hit a goldmine this year. She got a big sales job in Kakamega, and this has changed our life. We graduated from taking uji to cereals, and stopped taking tea with kaa ngumu. We now take drinking chocolate with pancakes.

We also stopped using boda boda and started using Wasili, the Uber of Kakamega.

That is not all. At the time, the best hotel I used to go to was Kasuku at Mwisho wa Lami. Today, my local is Golf Hotel. You will remember me as someone who used to enjoy Hitler’s stuff. Not any more. I graduated from that. I now drink Jug Daniels, a cousin of Jamerson, who you must know!

Now, let me go straight to why I am writing to you. First and foremost, Mr President, I would like to say a heartfelt thank-you to you. Thank you for stopping reggae. You see, two weeks ago, Fiolina told me that this Easter; they were to travel with her boss and a few colleagues to Mombasa for a few days. They were to go there for Team building and something she called strategy cascade – two new phrases that I just learnt. I am told it is common for big companies to go to Mombasa for the activities, but I am not so sure that’s all that happens there.

I tried to convince Fiolina to excuse herself in vain. She said flights had already been booked. I left everything to God. And God acted through you when you restricted movement to Mombasa. As such, we are with Fiolina here in Kakamega, although she is very grumpy.

But I would like to let you know about a few challenges that your directives have put me into, and how this has affected my life, and Kenyans in general, and why I think it will be important for you to relax the rules and open the country.

Curfew Time – Mr President, 8pm is too early for curfew to begin. What can you do before 8pm? You can’t go out even if you have money, and if you don’t have a car, you just zero graze near your home so that you are at home by 8pm. For people like us who always have petty quarrels with our wives, forcing us to be in the house by 8pm is not good for our marriages. We will only quarrel more, and my fear is that by the time you lift the curfew, our marriages will have been suspended.

Learning - You are already aware how the new directive has affected education, whose calendar is already in big a mess. I committed to God and man that I will graduate this year, come rain come sunshine. Now, because of your directives, my university, Africa’s shrine of pedagogy, Kenyatta University, has suspended in-person learning.

Travel to Nairobi - When I was in Nairobi earlier in the year, I had promised to come back for a social visit. As part of my #ProjectUpgradeMySoftware, I planned to buy new clothes, new shoes and perfume as well as visit a few people including Pius, my sister Caro (Mwisho wa Lami’s Minister for Information, Communication and Broadcasting), and more importantly Xtash, the amazing Xtash, in Kangemi. Now, Mr President, I am stuck here in Kakamega town.

Jobs – It is very sad for me as a teacher to see lots of people I taught now out of work unable to feed their families. Just three examples. Sandra, Hitler’s daughter, was a waiter in a Nairobi hotel, while Clinton was a bouncer in a bar. Now with the closure of bars and restaurants, they are jobless. You will remember that my most successful former student is today a driver with Msamaria Mwema. Now that you closed the business of going to and leaving Nairobi, Obadia is jobless, and all the buses grounded. Mr President, the three are just a representation of millions of other Kenyans whose futures are now in limbo. You can do something about it.

Fiolina’s Job - I do not know exactly what Fiolina sells, but she says that due to the new lockdown rules, sales are greatly affected . First, the curfew means that she can’t travel far and as easily as she used to. Secondly, the goods she sells can no longer easily move from Nairobi to Kakamega, and thirdly, and more critical, there is no money in people’s pockets, leading to very low business. At her new workplace, they are talking about restructuring. Although I am lucky to have a brilliant wife who will definitely be retained,I am worried that her salary may be cut. That will be sad.

Mr President, you know where I have been before. Please do not allow me and my family to go back to uji, kaa ngumu and kunde. Do not allow me to go back to Hitler’s, or to Kasuku hotel. Open the country Mr President, and save my family and millions of other Kenyans. Thank you in advance!

I remain your always masked citizen,

Mwalimu Andrew, Esq.