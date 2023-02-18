‘Men who date me love plus-size women,’ Model Thee Love Child

Yes, I put more emphasis on my plus size because it adds some pizzazz to it. You know Big, Bold and Beautiful. That’s what modelling makes me feel.





However, I just wish more brands would be more size-inclusive whenever they reach out to influencers for gigs.





My flex for being a plus-size model is the fact that I’ve made so many women feel very comfortable in their own skin and shape. I’m glad that I am positively contributing to humanity.





Working with Kisumu Plus-size Affair as a host and emcee is one of my all-time favourite gigs. I had VIP treatment, realised that I had fans in a different city, and the love was surreal. Most important is that my mother, sister and aunt showed up to support me.





I can’t remember the last time I was bullied on social media. I’ve managed to create a positive environment by not tolerating any negativity. I’ll either put you in your place or block you because at your age why are you consuming content you don’t like?









My bio reads ‘a pending multimillionaire’ because that’s what I am manifesting. I can’t even drive to save my life yet but I like how the deals and gigs are coming. Soon enough I will have to get myself a Mercedes Benz to appease my Luo ancestors, ha-ha.





My dream car is a Range Rover. There’s something about a Range Rover that just screams big girl energy.





My current read is ‘why ‘A’ students work for ‘C’ students’ and I am loving it. It has some really nice insights. Books just tend to broaden your perspective on so many things. I enjoy learning and unlearning different things.









I can’t be put in a box when it comes to fashion, all I know is that I’m a maximalist, I love colours, being bold and extra.





One attire I will never wear is low-rise pants. Those aren’t made for me.

I used to believe you can only have one love language but with the right people, you deserve to experience all five simultaneously.





The craziest thing a guy ever told was: ‘Let’s go with the flow’ and in my mind, I kept asking myself, are we rivers? Didn’t sound cool.





I have heard of a narrative amongst men that, to date a plus-size babe, you really need to hit the gym seriously. Well, the men who approach me adore plus-size women. I think everyone has a type and there are options as well.





Therapy is expensive, that’s why I love memes. They never fail to make me laugh, I create them and share them. You can as well laugh at your traumas.





One thing I wish I enjoyed more is being around people. Most of the time I do it because I have to. Getting to know people is exhausting for me because most people genuinely have ulterior motives. I love being alone.