Johnny Junior’s rhumba shows set for Maxy’s Lounge
Popular Luo rhumba musician Johnny Junior will next Friday be the highlight during a Rhumba extravaganza at the Maxy’s Lounge along Enterprise Road, opposite Equity Bank, in Nairobi’s Industrial Area.
For Johnny, backed by his group BV Band, it will be a welcome back to the spot he performed during its grand launch last September .The Friday show is set to start at 6pm with entrance at Sh500. A similar show by Johnny and his group will also be held at the Maxy’s Lounge on November 26.
Revellers will have the opportunity to sample special African cuisine alongside drinks at the spot. The music star is still doing well with some of his popular songs like Ämour Special, Mashabiki and Adundo.