Johnny Junior’s rhumba shows set for Maxy’s Lounge

Johnny Junior.

Rhumba star Johnny Junior.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Amos Ngaira

Nation Media Group

Popular Luo rhumba musician Johnny Junior will next Friday be the highlight during a Rhumba extravaganza at the Maxy’s Lounge along Enterprise Road, opposite Equity Bank, in Nairobi’s Industrial Area.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.