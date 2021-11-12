Johnny Junior’s rhumba shows set for Maxy’s Lounge

Popular Luo rhumba musician Johnny Junior will next Friday be the highlight during a Rhumba extravaganza at the Maxy’s Lounge along Enterprise Road, opposite Equity Bank, in Nairobi’s Industrial Area.

For Johnny, backed by his group BV Band, it will be a welcome back to the spot he performed during its grand launch last September .The Friday show is set to start at 6pm with entrance at Sh500. A similar show by Johnny and his group will also be held at the Maxy’s Lounge on November 26.