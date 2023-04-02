Garissa University attack: Artistes turn to poetry and music to fight terrorism

In the wee hours of 2 April 2015, the world would turn upside down for Garissa University students and staff. Four gunmen would storm the campus hallways, shooting indiscriminately, killing 148 students and injuring 79 others.

As ably captured in her piece titled, Tick Tock, spoken-word artist Felicity Mudis in a chilling blow-by-blow account would take the audience down memory lane - one many would wish to forget - and at the tail end, she would pause to ask the audience to soul-search on terrorism and its deadly effects.

“Every time I say these words to appeal to my people to make the right choices. It is to appeal to them to make noise to stop terrorism.

"I look forward to the day when we'll all take a stand to ensure we are all safe and secure. Remember every second counts,” she concluded in her clarion call to end violent extremism during their show titled 4:02, an art exhibition in commemoration of the Garissa University attack.

The 4:02 was coined to symbolise the attack that took place on April 2, 2015.

As Kenya and the world commemorates the eighth anniversary of the Garissa University attack, the country is still caught up in the war to prevent and counter violent extremism (PCVE).

Artiste Blackspot performs a piece titled 'Al-Shabaab' during '402', an art exhibition show in commemoration of the Garissa University attack in Kisumu. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

Faced with occasional terror threats, the government has initiated robust PCVE measures with calls for community-based approaches alongside security-driven responses to countering violent extremism.

The initiative includes the fusion of poetry, music and dance, which is part of the artists' clarion call for a change of strategy from security-driven responses to a community-based approach.

A total of 25 poetry pieces laced with strong messaging in the three hour-production by the 11 artistes calling on duty bearers to seek other ‘softer’ approaches to tackle terror, pointing out that art being a powerful tool has a place in PCVE.

“Through art, it’s easier to communicate. Art and music are easily understood by young people as opposed to hard facts.

"Art is the palatable language through which we can have a domino effect that will open discussion on matters of violent extremism,” says Eddy Otieno, one of the organisers of the event.

Artiste Mistari Za Wahenga performs a piece titled 'Mapepo Meusi Yashindwe' during '402', an art exhibition show in commemoration of the Garissa University attack in Kisumu. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

Mr Otieno, a spoken-word artiste who goes by the stage name Mistari za Wahenga, says violent extremism is a topic hardly talked about. He says that art can be used to effectively communicate.

In support, Ms Mudis said such ‘hardware’ approaches such as lectures are ineffective as people easily get bored.

“Lectures come from a place of I know better than you so sit down and listen to me. Young people, however, are excited at such an artistic approach because it is more of what do you know? And how can we merge and come up with solutions?” she said of art performances.

With increased calls for community approaches to prevent violent extremism, art and drama are emerging as the probable magic wand with a domino effect to curb violent extremism.

Speaking at the event, Champions of Peace Programmes Director Elly Opondo said terrorist ideologies have been used to recruit and radicalise youths. He said ideologies are not defeated by the power of the gun but by ideas that are compelling and appealing such as art.

“We thank the government through the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) for using such softer and non-security approaches, the all-inclusive society approach in tackling violent extremism,” said the Mr Opondo whose organization in a consortium of several bodies, collaborated with NCTC in implementing an 18-month PCVE programme in 10 western Kenya counties

His views were supported by the Lake Region Arts and Culture Consortium (LAREACCO) Vice Chairperson Winnie Wadera who hailed art and drama as an icebreaker to sensitive community dialogues around issues such as radicalization, especially among communities that promote such vices.

Champions of Peace Programmes Director Elly Opondo speaks during '402', an art exhibition show in commemoration of the Garissa University attack in Kisumu. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

“Art and drama are great educational tools. They can also be used in healing and reconciliation efforts to restore peace and harmony,” she said.

Mr Moses Oduwa, a teacher and drama trainer in the Kenya Schools Drama Festivals says drama has been used to discuss taboo topics.

“Such topics as terrorism can be easily diffused through drama performances. Drama can also be used as a therapy for survivors of such horrible attacks,” says the headteacher of Obanga Primary school in Homa Bay County.

The hope of finding a better life remains the leading factor driving young people into joining fast-growing violent extremist groups in sub-Saharan Africa.

In Kenya, concerted efforts by the government through the National Counterterrorism Centre (NCTC) and Civil Society Organisations have spearheaded prevention and countering violent extremism (PCVE).