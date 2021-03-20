Irene Kerubo Webster
From Kisii to America, with vocal chords and a burning ambition

By  Chris Wamalwa

Nation Media Group

It is estimated that at least two out of every five Kenyan adults in the US are in the country illegally, with mostly expired visas. Many migrated there as students who, at some point in their educational journey, dropped out of school for lack of fees, others travelled on short-term visitor visas but decided to make America their home, and therefore intentionally let their visas lapse.

