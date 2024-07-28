Ethiopian Akach Othow Achan crowned Miss St Philip Gilgil Girls High School

In a dazzling display of beauty and talent, Akach Othow Achan, an Ethiopian national, was crowned Miss St Philips Gilgil Girls High School on July 20, 2024.

Her win marks a significant milestone in her long-standing passion for modelling.

As an Ethiopian competing in a foreign land, her perseverance and dedication to modelling are inspiring. Her win not only showcases her exceptional talent but also highlights the inclusivity and diversity of the modelling community.

First runner-up Mary Anne Wangari used the platform to advocate for children's education and environmental conservation. Her advocacy and dedication to these causes made a significant impact on the audience.

Second runner-up Perpetual Waithera was a passionate advocate for peace and encouraged girls to feel confident about their body size, promoting self-acceptance and confidence.

Esther Wangari, who was crowned Miss Congeniality called on government and non-governmental organisations to support students.

Paula Kageha, who won Miss Culture St Philip Gilgil Girls, captivated the crowd with her cultural attire. The Form One student advocated for the preservation of cultural diversity, condemning tribalism and promoting peace between Kenyans and other cultures.

In her acceptance speech, Achan said: "I want to encourage other young people to embrace modelling and use it as a tool to promote peace both locally and internationally."

She envisions a world where modelling is more than just a display of beauty, but a powerful platform for advocacy and change.

Achan is particularly passionate about empowering the girl child. She wants to inspire young girls to pursue their dreams with confidence and resilience, regardless of their background. Her ultimate dream is to travel to Paris, the world's fashion capital, to further her career and spread her message of peace and empowerment.