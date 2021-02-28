Essential career skills that you need to learn

In a perfect world, you would enjoy every minute you’re at work and feel full of energy and enthusiasm. But maybe your career has stalled? Or you can’t find work?

If that’s you, then there are some vital skills and attitudes that are worth learning. Because they’ll help you to be far more successful.

The first is creating a sense of urgency. It’s easy to imagine that you have all the time in the world, especially when you’re young. And so you let one day after another slip by, without doing the things that push your career forward.

Whether it’s revising for exams, networking, or an important assignment at work. So drop the late nights, get up early, and make every day into a step forward.

Stop expecting your talents to be ‘recognised’. This world is a hard place, it only takes notice of results, and even the most gifted people had to work hard for their success. Harder and better than their competitors! So get in early every morning and consciously over-deliver.

And if you’re working for a boss who’s hard to please, be very glad! Working for someone who pushes your limits will help you build all the right attitudes for future success.

Finding a job

Lose any lingering belief that things should be easy. Especially finding a job. Instead start early. Get internships and part-time jobs while you’re still in college. Even working in a fast food joint shows you can work hard, hold down a tough job, turn up on time and keep going under pressure. Jobseekers also rely far too much on adverts and the internet. While skilled applicants get ahead of the pack through the people they know.

So make networking a priority. Start with the students ahead of you and stick with them when they find jobs, especially those who go to your target organisations. They’ll wise you up about what’s going on there, and tip you off when opportunities arise. Later on, develop as many business relationships as possible, and become known as someone who does favours and introduces people to one another. You’ll instantly make an impact and be remembered. And that matters, because it’s memorable people who get ahead.

Perfect grammar

Develop skills that make you stand out. Perfect grammar, a wide vocabulary, and vivid emails. And don’t stop there. Become a spectacular spreadsheet expert, and proficient with stuff like HTML, CSS, PHP, MySQL, iOS, photo and video editors. Whatever your job.

And lay off the social media! One Tweet can destroy a career. So can the wrong post on Facebook. Read more books instead! And spend less than you earn, so that you gradually become financially resilient. Flashy cars and fancy apartments are nice of course, and create a great image. But building financial independence means you’ll have the flexibility to pursue your dreams.

Add good networking and solid work experience to the right skills and attitudes, and you’ll soon have an impressive CV. And your career will take off.