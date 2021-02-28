Essential career skills that you need to learn

jobs

Get internships and part-time jobs while you’re still in college.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Chris Hart

What you need to know:

  • Working for someone who pushes your limits will help you build all the right attitudes for future success.
  • Add good networking and solid work experience to the right skills and attitudes.
  • Jobseekers also rely far too much on adverts and the internet.

In a perfect world, you would enjoy every minute you’re at work and feel full of energy and enthusiasm. But maybe your career has stalled? Or you can’t find work?

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. The top 5 honeymoon destinations in Kenya

  2. PRIME ‘Firirida’ roars back to life but Munyonyi remains penniless

  3. PRIME Pauline Buoga, 25, had breast reduction surgery two years ago after suffering from a rare condition called Gigantomastia.

  4. PRIME American leader with Kenyan roots

  5. Essential career skills that you need to learn

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.