Mathew Meyer
Delaware leader Mathew Meyer has deep Kenyan roots

By  Chris Wamalwa

Nation Media Group

  • He is the founder and owner of VituMob, an e-commerce retailer based in Hurlingham.
  • He also started Ecosandals, a community-based firm that sells globally and employs dozens of locals from Korogocho


To the majority of Kenyans living in America’s Delaware state, New Castle County Executive Mathew Meyer is not just one of their community leaders who always picks up their phones if they want to raise an immigration issue, or if they are looking for some services from the state.

