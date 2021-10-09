‘Alone Together’: Is this the end of Sauti Sol?

Sauti Sol

Kenyan pop group Sauti Sol.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The new solo pursuit’s journey, they say, was conceptualised at the height of the pandemic.
  • Group members have insisted that they are not disbanding.

Award-winning Kenyan pop group Sauti Sol has shocked fans after announcing that they want to pursue solo careers.

